Robi Axiata makes Q3 gains

By Justin Springham
mobileworldlive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobi Axiata booked growth in revenue, ARPU and subscribers in Q3, as the Bangladeshi operator’s bottom-line more than doubled year-on-year. Net profit increased 122 per cent to BDT865 million ($10.1 million), attributed...

