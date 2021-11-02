Howard County police news from Oct. 22-29

Howard County Police Department Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun

The following is compiled from Howard County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.

East Columbia

Brett Lane , 9400 block, Oct. 27-28. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.

Berger Road , 9200 block, Oct. 23-26. Catalytic converter stolen from two vehicles.

Morningbird Lane , 5800 block, Oct. 25. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.

Old Dobbin Lane , 6100 block, Oct. 25. Wallet stolen from vehicle.

Tamar Drive and Cloudleap Court , 3:26 p.m. Oct. 22. A teenage boy reported he was approached by another teenage boy who assaulted him and stole his cellphone. No serious injuries reported.

Gerwig Lane , 9200 block, Oct. 22. Handgun stolen from vehicle.

Stonebrook Lane , 8800 block, Oct 22. Change stolen from vehicle.

Cloudleap Court , 8700 block, Sept. 27. A resident reported being awoken by a man in her bedroom. The man then fled with a laptop from the residence. Through investigation, police identified the man as Dany Hernandez-Figueroa, 27, of Elkridge, and arrested him on Oct. 28.

West Columbia

Cedar Lane , 5400 block, Oct. 26-27. Registration stolen from vehicle.

Harpers Farm Road , 5300 block, Oct. 26-27. Various items stolen from vehicle.

Harpers Farm Road , 5400 block, Oct. 26-27. 2013 maroon Chrysler 200 stolen.

Cedar Lane , 5400 block, Oct. 26. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.

Harpers Farm Road , 5400 block, 10:31 a.m. Oct. 26. A man reported he was in his vehicle when two males with their faces partially covered approached. One displayed a handgun, assaulted him and demanded his vehicle. The man and two other passengers exited the vehicle and the assailants drove off. Police responded, located the vehicle nearby and arrested one juvenile male. No serious injuries reported.

Faulkner Ridge Circle , 10300 block, Oct. 23. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.

Little Patuxent Parkway , 10300 block, Oct. 23. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.

Elkridge/Jessup

Guilford Road , 10500 block, Oct. 26. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.

Sandy Court , 8200 block, Oct. 26. Catalytic converter stolen from four vehicles.

Washington Boulevard , 7700 block, Oct. 25. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.

Washington Boulevard , 6200 block, Oct. 24. 2013 white Acura TL stolen.

Waterloo Road , 7900 block, 1:55 p.m. Oct. 23. An employee reported a man with his face partially covered stole merchandise and exited the store. When the employee confronted him outside of the store, the man threatened him and implied a gun before fleeing in a vehicle. No one was injured.

Bonnie View Road , 5800 block, Oct. 23. Vehicle cover stolen.

Ellicott City

Mellor Valley Court , 3600 block, Oct. 25. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.

Crape Myrtle Court , 5000 block, 8:07 p.m. Oct. 23. Entry gained to residence by breaking a rear window. Safe stolen.

Coachlight Lane , 7600 block, Oct. 22. Tag stolen from vehicle.

Laurel/Savage

Twin Oaks Way , 7700 block, Oct. 26. 2012 Mazda 3 stolen.

Brewers Court , 9800 block, Oct. 24. Vehicle break-in; unclear if anything stolen.

Washington Boulevard , 10000 block, Oct. 22. Wallet stolen from vehicle.