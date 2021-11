Early election results indicate key races are razor thin for six seats up for grabs on the Central York School District school board. As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, York County's unofficial results showed Central York's school board races were too close to call — with four Democrats and two Republicans currently on track to win seats. Incumbents Veronica Gemma and Tim Strickler, both Republicans, were in jeopardy of losing their seats, with 75% of precincts reporting.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO