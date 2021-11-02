CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sexual Violence Prevention Project understaffing threatens College’s anti-sexual misconduct initiative

By Taylor Haber
Dartmouth
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to understaffing, the Class of 2023 may go without SVPP coursework for the entire 2021-22 academic year. The Sexual Violence Prevention Project — the College’s four-year sexual violence prevention curriculum — is currently contemplating canceling all of this academic year’s curriculum for the Class of 2023. SVPP officials expect to...

www.thedartmouth.com

Comments / 0

Related
Dartmouth

College mostly maintains virtual mental health resources

Dick’s House Counseling Center, Mental Health Union and Student Wellness Center offer a hybrid of virtual and in-person services. Mental health resources on campus continue to offer remote services due to the accessibility of digital support and concerns about COVID-19. Although the vast majority of classes are now being held...
MENTAL HEALTH
Dartmouth

Ombuds office to be reinstated, College confirms

The office, which has remained vacant since 2017, will be one place for community members to voice concerns — but current plans don’t include undergraduate students. After nearly four years of hiatus, Dartmouth will reinstate its ombuds office — an independent, neutral and confidential resource for community members at the College to air concerns — according to multiple current and former members of the Graduate Student Council, which has been agitating for the change.
COLLEGES
The Independent

Teacher who become face of Illinois’ anti-mandate movement was actually vaccinated the whole time

A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Brown
Dartmouth

Professors find greater student engagement with in-person teaching

As campus nears the end of fall term, professors are relieved to transition away from the past year’s remote format. As this fall term wraps up the first fully in-person term since winter 2020, faculty reflect on adapting their teaching from its online format in the past year to an in-person format.
EDUCATION
Dartmouth

Students report incidents of theft, unwanted entry

As students reacclimate to living on-campus, some also reported incidents of unwanted entry into their dorm rooms. Following a mostly remote year, many students are reacclimating to the realities of everyday life on campus. While some reported that they continue to feel a sense of mutual trust with other community members, others have reported being caught off guard by instances of theft and unwanted entry into their dormitory rooms.
HANOVER, NH
Dartmouth

After bomb threats at peer institutions, Dartmouth has not received any threats, Safety and Security ‘on alert’

All four threats against the other Ivies were determined to be not credible. This article has been updated as of 5:54 p.m. This article has been updated as of 9:58 p.m. At least four Ivy league universities — Brown University, Columbia University, Cornell University and Yale University — have been the targets of bomb threats since Friday, according to reporting from the schools’ student newspapers. College spokesperson Diana Lawrence confirmed in an emailed statement that as of 4:55 p.m., Dartmouth has not received any bomb threats.
HANOVER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dartmouth College#Mental Health#Anti#Sexual Violence#Svpp#Student Wellness Center
CBS Sacramento

Whitney High Principal Says ‘Disciplinary Steps’ Will Be Taken In Response To Controversial Quiz

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Backlash over a controversial high school quiz in Rocklin has the school’s principal promising disciplinary action. A student taking a history quiz in a class at Whitney High School in Rocklin took a screenshot of one of the questions on the quiz, which read: A group of complete idiots is a “KKK” b “all of Florida” c “Fox News” d “Texans” A family friend of the student posted the photo of the question and it has since, gone viral. She thinks the test was intended to generate bad feelings for conservative students. “I do believe that the intent of the questions on the test were to ridicule students who had conservative beliefs and make them feel bad for feeling that way,” said Jessica Krissovich, a friend of the student. The student’s family has said they do not want to talk on camera because they fear their child could be further targeted. Whitney High School Principal Justin Cutts later issued the following statement: “Whitney High and Rocklin United is committed to providing each student, family, and staff with a safe and welcoming environment. While personnel matters will remain confidential, appropriate disciplinary steps will be taken.”
ROCKLIN, CA
CBS New York

Law Enforcement Investigating Bomb Threats Against 3 Ivy League Schools, Including Columbia University

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several buildings on the Columbia University campus were evacuated Sunday following a bomb threat, the school said. The NYPD later deemed the threat a swatting incident, and the school cleared three impacted buildings — Lerner Hall, Butler Hall and Carman Hall — for occupancy. Andy Costello, a former NYPD deputy inspector of police, said squatting has two meanings. One is when someone makes a fake threat to distract police before committing a crime somewhere else. “But it’s morphed into a term where people make fake bomb threats simultaneously at different locations, just to attract and move police resources to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Penn State Study Finds School-Based Mental Health Screening Can Help Identify Depression In Students

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CBS) — A Penn State study finds that a school-based mental health screening can help identify depression in students. Researchers at the university’s College of Medicine found students who participated in universal school-based depression screening were twice as likely to start treatment for depression. Dr. Deepa Sekhar, associate professor of pediatrics, who served as an investigator on the study, said the study provides important insights on how to tackle depression in youth. “Our study is publishing at a time when more adolescents are reporting symptoms of depression,” Sekhar said in a release. “From 2008 to 2018, the numbers increased by over 70% from 8.3% to 14.4%. During the pandemic, concerns about increasing student depression have been widespread. Suicides, which are often associated with mental health conditions, are now the second-leading cause of adolescent death.” The three-year study included more than 12,00 students in 9th through 12th grade from 14 Pennsylvania public high schools, according to Sekhar. More adolescents are reporting symptoms of depression and suicide is the second-leading cause of adolescent death.
PENN, PA
New Hampshire Bulletin

Medical intervention committee meeting draws dozens, most opposed to vaccines or mandates

The number of empty seats in the “mask required” section was a good indication of where the testimony was headed at Monday’s legislative meeting on medical intervention: Just a few seats were taken. Nearly 60 people turned out for a public input session before the Committee to Examine the Policy of Medical Intervention Including Immunization, […] The post Medical intervention committee meeting draws dozens, most opposed to vaccines or mandates appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy