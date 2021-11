On the way back from a trip to Salem, MA, Amelie Washington ’25 planned on using the Senate Bus to get back to campus from Boston. When the bus arrived, there were approximately 20 more students waiting at the stop than the bus had room for. With the next train on the commuter rail not arriving for another hour, the students left behind had to make other arrangements to return to campus. Washington, who was separated from the group she traveled with, was approached by another Wellesley student who suggested calling an Uber and splitting the fare. “Even though we split the cost, it was still $20 per student as opposed to the $3 cost of taking the Senate bus,” Washington explained.

WELLESLEY, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO