Education fight a winning message in Va., but not everywhere

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSION, Kan. (AP) — Several high-profile school board candidates who fought COVID-19 restrictions and anti-racism classes have lost their election bids. The defeats happened in...

keyt.com

dclabor.org

After VA losses, “the fight moves from doors onto the shop floor”

​While conceding that “Virginia's labor movement is truly disheartened by the election of anti-labor, anti-worker gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin,” Virginia AFL-CIO president Doris Crouse-Mays said yesterday that the Virginia state fed “remains committed to championing democracy and workers’ rights, both in the workplace and at the ballot box.” And UNITE HERE Locals 25 and 27 – whose members knocked on 200,000 doors in Virginia, part of a multi-union effort across the state – said that “a disappointing night for Democrats at the ballot box has re-doubled the Union’s commitment to fighting for Virginia workers.” “We are not going anywhere,” said Heidi Hernández, a Dale City resident and UNITE HERE Local 23 member. “I have no doubt that Virginia will face real challenges in the coming years, but union members will be on the front lines of protecting our rights, as we always are.” “Nothing can deter the power of collective action in the workplace,” said Crouse-Mays. “ It is Virginia union members who are the backbone of our economy. It is Virginia union members who teach classrooms and care for the sick. It is Virginia union members who ensure groceries are stocked and mail gets to the door. It is Virginia union members who do the work, period." “We knocked doors in Virginia because we’re dedicated to organizing and the idea that one job should be enough for every worker,” said UNITE HERE Local 25 Political Director Sam Epps. “Now the fight moves from doors onto the shop floor.”
VIRGINIA STATE
New York Post

Republican Glenn Youngkin shocks McAuliffe to win Va. governorship

Republican Glenn Youngkin pulled off an upset for the ages Tuesday night, defeating Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia’s gubernatorial election, a result that sent a political shockwave across America ahead of next year’s midterm elections. In his victory speech, delivered before a roaring crowd shortly after 1 a.m., Youngkin called...
VIRGINIA STATE
educationnext.org

What Youngkin’s Virginia Win Means for Education

In Virginia, a reliably blue state that President Biden won by ten points in November 2020 and that hadn’t elected a Republican to statewide office in more than a decade, gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin just led the GOP ticket to a clean sweep. He upset former governor and 2008 Hillary Clinton campaign chair Terry McAuliffe, whose ran a campaign boosted by visits from Democratic celebrities like Biden, President Obama, and Vice President Kamala Harris.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

GOP stokes racial tension in VA in clash over schools and education

Education has become a major policy issue across the United States, especially in Virginia where Republicans out of power are seizing on the chance to stir up racial tension. Virginia does not formally teach critical race theory, but the Republican candidate for governor is pledging that he will ban it from the state. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by political strategist Chai Komanduri and political contributor Errin Haines to discuss the clash.Nov. 2, 2021.
VIRGINIA STATE
New York Post

Education takes center stage in Va. gov race — and GOP has the edge

The Virginia gubernatorial race wasn’t supposed to be this close. Terry McAuliffe, who served as Virginia governor from 2014 to 2018, was expected to cruise to a second non-consecutive term running the commonwealth 12 months after Joe Biden carried it by 10 percentage points in the 2020 presidential election. With...
VIRGINIA STATE
wmleader.com

VA education department boosts critical race theory despite McAuliffe claim

Virginia’s education department promotes critical race theory — despite claims by Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe’s the ideology has “never been taught” in the state. The Virginia Department of Education’s website features a presentation urging teachers to “embrace critical race theory,” Fox News reported. Education has taken center stage in...
EDUCATION
cbs19news

Good to Youngkin: Make Virginia a 'vaccine mandate free state'

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- Congressman Bob Good, the representative for the Fifth Congressional District of Virginia, has already reached out to Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin. On Thursday, he sent a letter to Youngkin, urging him to declare the Commonwealth a "vaccine mandate free state." Good wants Youngkin to follow the leads...
VIRGINIA STATE
Richmond.com

Top priority for Va. House Republicans 'absolutely education,' including school choice, after election's shift of power

As Republicans regain control of the House of Delegates, their top priority is clear: public education and school choice. “Absolutely, it’s education,” House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said in a Zoom news conference on Thursday. Gilbert, who seeks to become speaker of the House when the GOP caucus votes...
VIRGINIA STATE
recordargusnews.com

Murphy ekes out win in N.J., GOP’s Youngkin upsets in Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey narrowly won reelection in his reliably blue state while a Republican political newcomer delivered a stunning upset in the Virginia governor’s race, sending a warning Wednesday to Democrats that their grip on power in Washington may be in peril. In Virginia, Glenn Youngkin became the first Republican to win […]
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Teacher who become face of Illinois’ anti-mandate movement was actually vaccinated the whole time

A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
EDUCATION
WTOK-TV

Youngkin becomes 1st Republican to win statewide office in VA since 2009

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Republican former business executive Glenn Youngkin has won Virginia’s governor’s race, a major political turnabout in a state that had been trending increasingly blue. The win is a major setback for Democrats already nervous about holding their party’s narrow control of Congress in next year’s midterm...
VIRGINIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Democrats fight back as Republicans target education in push for suburbs

America's freshest and most emotive political battle is now raging over its schools as kids and teachers get drawn into the cultural and ideological fights dominating national and local politics. Republicans, starting with the ultra-competitive Virginia gubernatorial race, see parents' rights, anger over Covid-19 precautions and the duel over how...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WHSV

VA Board of Education prescribes updates to Standards of Quality

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Board of Education Release) - The public school system throughout the commonwealth could be getting multiple boosts after the Virginia Board of Education prescribed a number of benefits at its business meeting last week. The suggested upgrades are to the Standards of Quality, which deal with the...
VIRGINIA STATE

