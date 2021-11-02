CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BP warns of ‘tight’ gas market ahead as profits surge

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — BP reported soaring profits Tuesday on the back of surging oil and gas prices as the global economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic....

keyt.com

Related
MarketWatch

Oil futures post back-to-back session gains

Oil futures climbed Monday for a second straight session, with prices settling at their highest level in almost a week. Prices got a boost on the back of the $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure spending packet and Saudi Arabia's move to lift prices for crude exports, analysts said. Meanwhile, a survey from S&P Global Platts revealed that OPEC+ -- the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies -- has struggled to raise production to meet its current output quotas. OPEC+ output rose by 480,000 barrels per day in October, but only half of the group’s members lifted output last month, the survey said. December WTI oil rose 66 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $81.93 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 2, according to FactSet data.
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Gas Prices Rise Again To $3.40 Per Gallon On Average

BOSTON (CBS) — Gas prices went up another two cents in Massachusetts over the past week. According to AAA, a gallon of gas in the state now averages $3.40. That’s just two cents lower than the national average of $3.42 per gallon. The changing of the clocks could be a good thing for gas prices. “Many people mourn the end of Daylight Saving Time, with its earlier sunsets,” AAA’s Mary Maguire said in a statement. “But when darkness falls earlier, demand for gasoline often drops as well, because people tend to head straight home from work rather than go out in the evening....
CNBC

Bill Gates predicts oil companies ‘will be worth very little’ in 30 years — here's why

If you're looking for an extremely long-term stock pick from billionaire Bill Gates, here it is: Avoid Big Oil. As the world moves away from fossil fuels and adopts more clean and renewable energy sources, oil giants that have dominated markets for more than a century could be in trouble, the Microsoft co-founder said in a briefing at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on Thursday.
natureworldnews.com

Gas Prices in US are Expected to Dip Due to Mild Winter Forecast This Season

According to the fuel-savings app GasBuddy, retail gasoline prices in the United States have begun to fall in recent days and might go considerably more. When worldwide crude oil prices fell by 4% on Wednesday, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum research at GasBuddy, tweeted, "If you don't need gas, my advice is to wait."
Houston Chronicle

How high can oil prices go?

Former BP Chairman Bob Dudley said six years ago that oil prices would be lower for longer. But that was six years ago. Today, analysts are predicting higher for longer. Crude prices are at seven-year highs — above $80 a barrel — and analysts are betting that the bull market in energy has more room to run — at least through mid-2022. Some of the country’s biggest banks, such as Goldman Sachs, have forecast oil again reaching the mystical $100-a-barrel level; Bank of America is predicting oil will reach $120 by 2022.
khqa.com

Higher gas prices at the pump may be around for a while

The price at the gasoline pump is not expected to move substantially lower any time soon, though analysts told Zenger they can’t rule out some big ups and downs in the future. Travel club AAA listed a national average retail price of approximately $3.41 for a gallon of regular unleaded...
spglobal.com

Infographic: Tight global gas markets drive up Asian spot LNG prices

An unprecedented surge in European natural gas prices and tight global gas supply have propelled Asian spot LNG prices to record highs, creating a perfect storm. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. This new dynamic threatens to impact trade flows, trigger demand destruction and force buyers...
offshore-technology.com

BP Q3 profit surges to $3.32bn on higher oil and gas prices

BP has reported underlying replacement cost profit, the company’s definition of net earnings, of $3.32bn for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $86m in the same quarter a year ago. The surge in profit was attributed to a rebound in oil and gas prices, and refining availability and throughput,...
InvestorPlace

7 Oil Stocks That Could Be Portfolio Gushers as Prices Hit a 7-Year High

A recent report in the Wall Street Journal explained the opportunity in oil stocks succinctly. It begins by noting that Big Oil is generating massive cash flows on high oil prices. Those massive cash flows are leading to record revenues. That news in and of itself bodes well for oil...
International Business Times

BP Underlying Earnings Up On Surging Energy Prices

British energy giant BP said Tuesday that its bottom line was hit by an accounting charge in the third quarter, but underlying earnings rose strongly on the back of soaring oil prices. BP said in a statement that its net loss widened to $2.5 billion (2.1 billion euros) in the...
kfgo.com

BP boosts buybacks after gas prices, trading lift Q3 profit

LONDON (Reuters) -BP reported on Tuesday a rise in third quarter profit, lifted by oil and gas prices and a strong trading performance, allowing it to expand its share buyback programme by more than a billion dollars. Underlying replacement cost profit, the company’s definition of net earnings, reached $3.32 billion...
