Blueface is Joined by Justina Valentine for “TikTok” (Remix)

By Kim SoMajor
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlueface is back with the remix of the single “TikTok” featuring Wild ‘N Out cast member and rapper Justina Valentine. The new...

Billboard

Lil' Kim Says Nick Cannon Is Now Her Manager

The rapper revealed her current connection to Cannon in Complex's interview series "Hiking With Rappers," for which she joined host King Keraun on some Los Angeles trails, but spent more time chatting about her career in a golf cart. Lil' Kim at first insisted she jogs five miles and takes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesource.com

Big Sean Covers Himself in More than 65,000 Bees for Music Video

Big Sean is creating buzz around his upcoming single- literally! The artist covered himself in over 65,000 live bees for his music video for his single ‘What A Life.’. On October 23, Big Sean posted a picture of him covered with bees on Instagram with the following caption: WHAT A LIFE OUT NOW! Video out now!!! In the song I said 100 B’s, but it was really 65,000 🐝’s on me. this not photoshopped neither. I HAD 65,000 Bee’s on me… love to the 🐝 hive. I just ain’t want y’all to think it was some damn effects or some s*** 😂 WHAT A LIFE VIDEO TOMORROW @ noon! Song out now!!! (Link in bio)
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Kim's "Husband" Mr. Papers Trolls 50 Cent With "All Things Fall Apart" Memes

He may have deleted his post about Lil Kim, but 50 Cent is feeling the wrath of Mr. Papers. Fif has often cracked jokes at the expense of his peers, but Lil Kim has made it clear that she does not appreciate his antics. Back in July, 50 Cent shared a meme about the pint-size Rap icon, and she quickly reacted, suggesting that he has been in his feelings after she rejected him years ago.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Shotclock#Better Days
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Says Lil Durk Made Him Promise To Never Reveal Computer Meme Origin

Young Thug joined Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee on Monday for an in-depth interview on the Breakfast Club that dived into a slew of topics including the release of his new album Punk. The rapper opened up about releasing The Barter 6 and whether it was a shot at Lil Wayne, as well as his previous feud with Charlamagne Tha God. However, the interview dived into much deeper topics including the infamous meme featuring Young Thug and Lil Durk at a computer. While one might think Thugger was offering Durk tips on using Pro Tools, the Atlanta rapper insisted that wasn't the case.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

New Latto freestlye has fans proclaiming her best female rapper (video)

The Queen of the Souf continues to climb the ranks of hip-hop. Latto, a rapper from the southern outskirts of Atlanta (Clayton County), recently went on L.A. Leakers to spit a new freestyle over Yung LA’s “Ain’t I” instrumental. The artist sported an orange-and-green “Jet Life” letterman in the studio, an ode to rapper Curren$y, who founded the Jet Life Recordings label in 2011.
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

BMF member Bleau Davinchi warns 50 Cent to watch how he’s portrayed in series

50 Cent struck gold once again in the television arena with his new series “BMF” which premiered in September. The G-Unit boss is the executive producer of the Starz series which is based on the lives of drug kingpins and brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory whose reign on the streets of Detroit and Atlanta as the heads of the Black Mafia Family made them over $250 million during their run.
ATLANTA, GA
thesource.com

Happy Heavenly Birthday To Prodigy Of Mobb Deep

The Mind Squad would like to send a supreme posthumous salute to Albert “Prodigy” Johnson, the lyrical half of the “Infamous” Mobb Deep. In 2017, the Hip-Hop community lost Prodigy in what is recognized as a freak hospital accident, with reports stating that P passed after choking on an egg while hospitalized for his sickle cell condition.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Bow Wow Calls Angela Simmons His "Everything," Serenades Her

Their longstanding friendship has often caused Bow Wow and Angela Simmons to face romance rumors, but the pair have insisted that there is nothing more than a platonic relationship between them. However, back when they were young teenagers, Bow and Angela were an item, but like many in their youth, their love did not last.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Lil Nas X’s brother trashes Boosie

The family of Lil Nas X has formed a protective circle around the superstar rapper after Boosie Badazz chucked homophobic bombs at the “Old Town Road” emcee in the past week. Lil Nas X’s father, R.L. Stafford, was the first to take a swing at Boosie, 38, by telling the...
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Brandy reveals why 'Queens' ﻿script was something she 'could relate to'

You'll see some veteran music stars in the ABC drama "Queens" that premiers Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET. Rapper Eve stars alongside singer Brandy and former 3LW member Naturi Naughton, playing a group of women rappers who were popular 20 years ago but for whom that success and lifestyle is a distant memory.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Evander Holyfield Gets Engaged, Bey & Jay Take Venice And More

This week there were engagement announcements, birthday celebrations (with elaborate gifts given), red carpet date nights and a whole lot more. What a week it was for Black celebrity couples! There were engagement announcements, birthday celebrations (with elaborate gifts given), red carpet date nights and a whole lot more. A lot of the action took place at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s The Harder They Fall. Producer Jay-Z stepped out with Beyoncé (who stayed off the red carpet again but still snapped some effortlessly stunning photos for her Instagram), Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon left their sons at home to show support (and she was greeted in the sweetest way by Jay), and All American star Bre-Z and her partner Chris Amore stepped out in style to get a first look at the film.
RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

This Is What Big Meech Told 50 Cent About His Son Joining "BMF" Cast

It's not uncommon to see rappers turn to television and acting once their tenure in the rap game is complete. Ice-T, Ice Cube, and LL Cool J have all successfully established themselves as actors just as a new crop of MCs came into the game to shift the culture. 50 Cent, however, might not be leaping into acting as deeply as the aforementioned rappers-turned-actors but his efforts as a television executive have proven to be quite fruitful.
CELEBRITIES

