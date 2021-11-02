Weather Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Audrey Puente says break out...

www.fox5ny.com

KTVZ

Rain and strong wind coming Monday night

The winter weather advisory for the Eastern Slopes of the Cascades is still in effect until Monday at 4 a.m., but it appears most of this current system has fizzled out. Monday is looking like it will start out fairly clear, with temperatures making it a bit warmer than Sunday -- highs in some spots reaching 50 degrees, while other places only make it to the high 40s.
Fox 59

Warmest weather of the week expected to come tomorrow

Temperatures today returned to the 60s as we warmed up quickly under a sunny sky. In fact, today we experienced 99.8% sunshine, just 0.2% cloud cover! This actually marks the third consecutive day that cloud cover has been 0.2% or less. Southerly wind was light, but also assisted in the amount of warming we did from a low in the low 30s.
klcc.org

Forecasters say Oregon could see a cool, wet winter

Forecasters say Oregon could be in store for a cooler and wetter than normal winter. The Portland office of the National Weather Service held a briefing Friday on the winter weather outlook for emergency management officials of three coastal counties. The upshot: Oregon is expected to feel the effects of a "La Niña" weather pattern this winter.
FOX59

Winter weather preparedness week, day 1: Precip. types and warnings

INDIANAPOLIS – This week is winter weather preparedness week in central Indiana. Every day will feature a different topic to get you ready for the upcoming winter season. Day 1’s topic is the different precipitation types and the different watches and warnings that may be issued during the winter season. Precipitation Types Whether it is […]
FOX59

Midday Update: Temperatures tumble late week, flurries in the forecast

INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures at midday are in the 60s. We will top off in the middle 60s this afternoon. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the 40s with a few clouds. As we head into Tuesday, clouds will increase with scattered showers during the afternoon and evening. These showers will be light and scattered in […]
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Cool Start, Mostly Sunny Day Ahead

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a cool start across South Florida with temperatures mostly in the low 60s. It wasn’t as cool as Sunday morning when we woke up with lows in the upper 50s, but it still feels nice and more like Fall. We’ll enjoy another stunning day with dry conditions, low humidity, bright sunshine, and highs in the upper 70s. Due to the King Tides, some minor coastal flooding will be possible around high tide times. (CBS4) Monday night lows fall to the low to mid-60s. On Tuesday, highs will creep up by a few degrees and we’ll be close to 80 degrees. The warming trend continues Wednesday as highs climb to the low 80s. By Thursday and Friday morning we’ll wake up with lows in the upper 60s. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s with the potential for spotty showers and some storms ahead of our next cold front set to arrive this weekend. Scattered showers are possible on Saturday and then Sunday we’ll enjoy a cooler breeze with highs in the upper 70s.
