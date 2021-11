Bluesy Chicago heavy rockers Canyyn release their self-titled debut full-length on Oct. 29. One, two, go. It doesn’t take much more than that for the three-piece of vocalist/bassist Dan Rovak, guitarist/backing vocalist Mike Fetzer and drummer Dan Schergen to establish the root of their methodology across the five songs and 36 minutes of this first album. The band put out a live two-songer late in 2019 called Live at DZ Records that featured “Bring Me Down” and “Wages of Sin,” which open the Canyyn LP in the same successive order, and they’ve been kicking dust since at least 2017, various odds, ends and jams coming and going from their Bandcamp page, along with what may or may not have been another studio EP. Lost to the ether. So it goes.

