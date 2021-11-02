CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Commentary: Why taxing US billionaires’ wealth – as Biden tried to do – will never work

By Beverly Moran
New Hampshire Bulletin
New Hampshire Bulletin
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IqRzW_0cjw5WzG00

The speed with which a tax on billionaires came and went as a means to pay for President Joe Biden’s economic agenda shows why it’s so hard to tax wealth in the United States.

Democrats unveiled their proposal on Oct. 27, and it was nixed that same day, replaced with a surcharge on millionaire incomes .

The idea of taxing the richest Americans’ fortunes has been batted around for some time, and perhaps with good reason from a tax perspective. The total wealth of U.S. billionaires soared by $1.8 trillion during the COVID-19 pandemic as of mid-August. And recent reporting has found that despite their massive riches, billionaires tend to pay very little in taxes .

As an expert on tax policy , I have observed that there’s a big obstacle standing in the way of a wealth tax: the Constitution.

Income and wealth inequality

Concerns about inequality have increased in recent decades.

Americans enjoyed substantial economic growth and broadly shared prosperity from the end of World War II into the 1970s.

But in the 1980s, President Ronald Reagan dramatically slashed taxes on the wealthy – twice – cutting the top rate on wages from 70 percent to 28 percent.

Studies have shown lower income and corporate tax rates, combined with other “trickle-down” policies such as deregulation, have led to steadily rising income for the richest Americans and wealth inequality .

The most affluent 1 percent controlled 39 percent of all wealth – including all cash, real estate, stocks, bonds, and other investments – in 2016, up from less than 30 percent in 1989. At the same time, the bottom 90 percent held less than a quarter of America’s wealth, compared with more than a third in 1989.

Currently, the federal government taxes all income above $518,400 at 37 percent for single filers, with an additional 3.8 percent investment tax on incomes over $200,000. Of course, as a ProPublica cache of tax documents shows, loopholes and tax dodges result in actual income tax rates being significantly lower.

The problem with taxing wealth

Unlike an income tax, a wealth tax reaches the root of both wealth and income inequality.

But there are strong arguments that a federal wealth tax is unconstitutional . Wealth taxes violate Article I, Section 2, Clause 3 of the U.S. Constitution, which forbids the federal government from assessing “direct taxes” that aren’t apportioned equally among the states .

A direct tax is a tax on a thing , like property or income. An indirect tax is a tax on a transaction: for example, a sale or a gift.

The income tax is a direct tax and constitutional because of the 16th Amendment , which specifically allows income taxes without apportionment. As for property, you may notice that only states and cities levy real estate taxes . In almost every case, the federal government cannot tax real estate or any other form of wealth absent a transaction.

Proponents of a wealth tax, such as U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, cite a small group of law professors who back her claim that a wealth tax passes constitutional muster. But the argument against constitutionality is strong enough that a Supreme Court challenge is sure to follow any attempt to enact a wealth tax .

Barring a victory before the conservative-leaning Supreme Court or an arduous amendment to the Constitution , the federal government is shut out of taxing wealth.

A rising tide

I agree with progressive lawmakers that the United States should return to economic policies that seek to lift all boats .

Although American wealth and productivity have surged in the past 40 years, most Americans have not seen their lot improve nearly as much as the richest have – and are paying higher tax rates . In 2020 alone, America’s billionaires saw their wealth increase $560 billion , even as tens of millions were unemployed or depended on food donations to get enough to eat.

The U.S. tax system is at least partly responsible for these gaps. While a wealth tax may not be a workable solution, there are other means, such as higher income tax rates for the well-to-do or a wealth transfer tax that focuses on the transfer of wealth to a billionaire’s heirs. These approaches could not only help solve the problem of inequality but would pass legal muster, too.

This is an updated version of an article published on June 9.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article .

The post Commentary: Why taxing US billionaires’ wealth – as Biden tried to do – will never work appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin .

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Billionaire investor: Democrats' plan to tax stock buybacks is 'literally insane'

New York (CNN Business) — Democrats want to tax stock buybacks to help pay for President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion spending plan. Billionaire investor Charlie Munger isn't happy about it. "I think it's insane. Literally insane," Munger, the right-hand man of legendary investor Warren Buffett, told CNN in an interview.
POTUS
Business Insider

The billionaire who hates the wealth tax says that 'there's no sympathy for billionaires' and that the ultrawealthy are being attacked 'for no reason'

For a few brief hours on Wednesday, it seemed like Democrats would propose a tax on billionaires. Democrats are still hammering out the details of what will be in a final social-spending package, but the tax focused on billionaires looks like it's getting chopped. The architect of the tax, Sen. Ron Wyden, the chair of the Senate finance committee, told Insider's Joseph Zeballos-Roig that "this is not done" as he fights to keep it alive.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Reuters

Explainer: Republicans blame Biden for inflation, but are they right?

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - While Democrats struggle to pass President Joe Biden's social and climate change agenda, Republicans have been pelting them with the repeated accusation that his policy initiatives are driving up inflation and making life costlier for Americans. The U.S. consumer price index has risen at more...
BUSINESS
Matt Lillywhite

Joe Biden Wants Billionaires To Pay More Taxes

The Biden administration says tax increases on the wealthy are necessary to pay for the trillion-dollar spending bills, which are designed to improve physical and social infrastructure around the United States. "It's a framework that will create millions of jobs, grow the economy, invest in our nation and our people, turn the climate crisis into an opportunity, and put us on a path not only to compete but to win the economic competition for the 21st century against China and every other major country in the world," said Joe Biden.
Wisconsin Examiner

What’s in—and out—of Biden’s $1.75 trillion social spending and climate bill

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s sprawling social spending and climate package has been slimmed down into a still-massive $1.75 trillion plan that he and top congressional Democrats are attempting to wrestle through after months of negotiations. Snipped from that proposal are a number of key priorities for Democrats, including an attempt to create the first […] The post What’s in—and out—of Biden’s $1.75 trillion social spending and climate bill appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
U.S. POLITICS
republicmonews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Biden is Eyeing To Extend Child Tax Credit; More Stimulus are Coming To Millions of Americans

As Democrats slam a one-year extension proposal, the struggle for an extended child tax credit heats up. Will residents of California who receive $1,100 stimulus checks be affected?. Many Americans are clamoring for a fourth stimulus package. U.S. Census has shown that poor and middle-income people continue to be harmed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Elizabeth Warren
newspressnow.com

Biden's plan punishes retirees

President Joe Biden’s plan to build America back better is much more costly than most everyone anticipated. The budget reconciliation bill currently stuck in the House is perhaps the most expensive single piece of legislation in history. Even a few members of his own party are uncomfortable voting for it.
U.S. POLITICS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

In the Biden bill, the billionaires beat the working rich

This story was updated at 5:25 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. In the end, it was the millionaires versus the billionaires. The millionaires lost. Months of wrangling over how to offset the cost of the Biden administration’s signature social spending bill appeared to culminate in a chaotic day on Capitol Hill, as hugely consequential tax and spending provisions were either included in the final deal or left out.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
milwaukeesun.com

US Senate Considers 'Wealth Tax' to Fund Biden's Spending Proposals

WASHINGTON - As Democrats in Congress fight among themselves over how much of U.S. President Joe Biden's Build Back Better social and environmental spending package to enact, disagreements over other proposals to raise tax revenue have party members proposing a novel and highly controversial 'wealth tax.'. Put forward by Senate...
INCOME TAX
PBS NewsHour

What’s the so-called ‘wealth tax’ in Biden’s proposed bill, and how would it work?

To help pay for his big economic and social agenda, President Joe Biden is looking to go where the big money is: billionaires. Biden never endorsed an outright “wealth tax” when he campaigned for the White House last year. But his more conventional proposed rate increases on the income of large corporations and the wealthiest Americans have hit a roadblock.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wealth Taxes#Billionaires#Corporate Tax#Wealth Inequality#Democrats#The Richest Americans#Propublica
CBS News

What is a "billionaires tax," and how would it work?

Democrats are considering a new tax on billionaires that would help fund their proposed $3.2 trillion social spending package. Although some critics of the plan say it opens the door to tax hikes on a broader swath of Americans, the proposal would only impact taxpayers with more than $1 billion in assets, or those with incomes of more than $100 million for three consecutive years.
INCOME TAX
Daily Mail

40 companies demand meetings with the White House over Biden's vaccine mandates for 80 million workers over concerns of how they will pay for testing or deal with workers who refuse

More than 40 groups and individuals are requesting meetings with administration and Labor Department officials regarding concerns and confusion over Joe Biden's new vaccine mandate for private companies. Last month, President Biden issued an executive order requiring companies with 100 or more employees to mandate vaccines for their workers –...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

House Democrats dig their heels in after Manchin outburst as Biden agenda remains in jeopardy

House Democrats are digging in their heels on requiring support from all 50 Democratic senators for President Joe Biden’s signature Build Back Better Act before they’ll vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill that has already passed the Senate.Speaking at his weekly post-caucus meeting press conference, House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries said he hopes that the House will “be in a position” to vote on both measures “at some point this week,” but stressed that a commitment from all Democratic senators — including West Virginia’s Joe Manchin — would be needed before anything reaches the House floor.“I believe that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Hampshire Bulletin

New Hampshire Bulletin

146
Followers
360
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

The New Hampshire Bulletin is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping the people of the Granite State informed about the issues that matter most. Because the activities inside the halls of power are just one part of the picture, the Bulletin staff follows the threads of policy into communities throughout New Hampshire to tell the people’s stories. The Bulletin also publishes thoughtful commentary from New Hampshire stakeholders and watchdogs, but not from elected officials or candidates, in an effort to expand and elevate the state’s many ongoing conversations. Launched in April 2021, the New Hampshire Bulletin is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Bulletin retains full editorial independence. Your donations are vital, and your money goes directly to paying for quality journalism.

 https://newhampshirebulletin.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy