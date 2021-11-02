CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taliban: Blast causes casualties at gate of Kabul hospital

 6 days ago

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — An explosion went off Tuesday in front of a military hospital in Kabul, causing casualties, a Taliban official said.

Interior Ministry spokesman Saeed Khosty wrote in a tweet that the blast went off at one of the gates to Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan military hospital. The number of casualties is unknown, he wrote. He added that special forces were on the scene.

There was no official confirmation of a second explosion that had been heard in the area of the hospital in the 10th district of Kabul. Area residents said they also heard the sound of gunfire.

Military News Editor

U.S. gives 144M to Afghanistan, but the Taliban will not release American hostage.

National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said that the United States would give 144 million to assist Afghanistan citizens affected by the humanitarian disaster. "The United States is providing nearly USD 144 million in new humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan," she said in a statement, bringing total U.S. aid to 474 million for 2021.
The Guardian

Reclusive Taliban supreme leader makes rare public appearance

The Taliban’s supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada, has made a rare public appearance in the southern city of Kandahar, Taliban officials announced on Sunday, contradicting widespread rumours of his death. Akhundzada, known as the leader of the faithful or Amir ul Momineen, had not been seen in public since the Taliban’s...
Birmingham Star

Taliban quest to build its own Air Force

By Taliban In Afghanistan Intend To Build Its Own Air ForceKabul [Afghanistan], November 7 (ANI): Two months after seizing power in Kabul, the Taliban have expressed their intention to bolster an Air Force of their own alongwith inventory and skillset among its ranks, reported a news piece published in knewz.
Dawood
AFP

Online Afghan humour: Laughter as resistance against Taliban

When a Taliban militant meets Afghan pop star Ayrana Sayeed, he tries to charm her. "If you marry me, I will have a beard and a moustache and tanks. And I will build you a nightclub!" The scene, completely unimaginable in real life with the singer now based in exile after fleeing in the wake of the Taliban's takeover, is part of a satirical YouTube animation series that has captivated Afghans in recent weeks. It shows Sayeed appearing to the militant in his dreams. But then the man, sleeping with his Kalashnikov slung around his shoulder, wakes up to reality to find he is in fact hugging a bearded fellow militant.
NBC News

Blasts and gunfire hit Kabul military hospital in deadly attack

KABUL, Afghanistan — At least two explosions followed by gunfire hit Afghanistan’s biggest military hospital in Kabul in a deadly attack on Tuesday, witnesses and Taliban officials have said. Interior ministry spokesman Qari Saeed Khosty said the explosions took place at the entrance of the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan...
americanmilitarynews.com

Senior Taliban military commander among dead in Kabul hospital attack: Report

A senior Taliban military commander in Kabul, Hamdullah Mokhlis, was among the 19 dead in an attack that took place on a military hospital in Kabul on Tuesday, reported news agency AFP. The commander was killed after his men responded to the attack, the responsibility for which has been claimed by the Islamic State, officials further told AFP.
atlantanews.net

Armed Taliban man opens fire at Kabul airport, injures one

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 26 (ANI): At least one person was injured on Tuesday when an armed Taliban man opened fire at people lined up to buy air tickets at the Kabul airport, reported Sputnik. "A man was injured. A Taliban man had his finger on the trigger when he dispersed...
Sun-Journal

Blasts, clashes at military hospital in Kabul kill 20 people

KABUL, Afghanistan — Two suicide blasts and gunfire erupted Tuesday at the main military hospital in the Afghan capital, in an attack that killed at least 20 people and injured dozens more, according to witnesses, a doctor and a Taliban official. Official Taliban statements put the death toll much lower....
raventribune.com

The difficult life of Afghan refugees in Turkey

MOr half a century ago, Anatolian settlers migrated to this area north of Fort Hill, Ankara, in search of work. Today, every second person living on Altindak Street is from Afghanistan. The simple cesspool houses built by immigrants at that time still stretch sloping. In most parts of Ankara they have been replaced by modern apartment buildings, but here they are inhabited by Afghans. Because living anywhere in Ankara is not cheap. Five hundred Afghan families can rent. Mustafa earns his living at the end of a back alley. Young Afghanistan starts his work at six in the morning and turns off the light at nine in the evening. Every day he bakes 1,500 Afghanistan-style flatbreads in a stone oven, earning the equivalent of 250 euros a month.
Afghanistan
buffalonynews.net

Taliban forcefully disperse women's rights protestors in Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 26 (ANI): The Taliban have once again resorted to force to disperse female activists holding protests in support of women's rights in Kabul, media reports said on Tuesday. A number of women came out on the streets of Kabul to protest against the closure of schools for...
Birmingham Star

Key Taliban member among those killed in Kabul attack: Report

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 3 (ANI): A key Taliban member was among those killed in an ISIS' attack on a hospital in Kabul on Tuesday, according to reports. Maulvi Hamdullah Mukhlis, the head of Kabul's military corps, was killed in Tuesday's attack on the 400-bed hospital here, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.
hngn.com

Senior Taliban Commander Among Killed in Kabul Hospital Attack; Incident Undermines New Regime's Security Pledges

Many Afghans still dread an unseen enemy: the Islamic State, six months after the Taliban regained control of Kabul and pledged to restore peace in Afghanistan. The terrorist group's local chapter uses the same methods that the Taliban employed to destabilize the now-deposed US-backed government, including attacks targeting symbolic targets.
New York Post

US intelligence missed mark on Taliban taking Kabul, classified docs say

US agencies experienced a widespread intelligence failure regarding the rapid takeover of Afghanistan’s capital by the Taliban, as American troops remained on the ground in mid-August, according to a report Thursday. Summaries of classified material reviewed by the Wall Street Journal show the agencies tracked Taliban advances from spring 2020...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Turkmenistan FM arrives in Kabul for talks with top Taliban leaders

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 30 (ANI): Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and a delegation accompanying him arrived in Kabul on Saturday morning for talks with officials of the Islamic Emirate on a number of topics. Meredov was welcomed by the acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi at the Kabul international airport,...
TheConversationAU

Can the world avert mass starvation in Afghanistan without emboldening the Taliban?

The fall of the Afghanistan government to the Taliban has presented the world with some stark choices. In recent weeks, the international community has raised alarm about the rapidly escalating humanitarian emergency in the country, calling for an influx of aid to reach millions of Afghans ahead of the winter. In the meantime, the new Taliban regime has systematically disenfranchised the Afghan people and severely restricted their fundamental human rights – most notably those of women and girls to education. In the short term, the failure of the Taliban and the international community to respond adequately to the country’s urgent...
