CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

Laura Kurella recipes: Olive oil

Sturgis Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world of olive oil has become as complicated as, well, the rest of the world!. With price no longer being an indicator of quality, it’s not surprising how people struggle when selecting olive oil. Although I prefer simplicity, I also appreciate diversity, but diversity without knowledge is as...

www.sturgisjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
foodcontessa.com

Quick Pineapple Pie (5-Minutes Recipe)

This is an easy and quick pineapple pie recipe that just takes around five minutes to make and just needs five ingredients. Rich, creamy, and fruity. Sounds perfect, right? Here is the recipe:. Servings 8. Ingredients:. 20 ounce (1 can) crushed pineapple (do not drain) 4 ounce (2 packages) vanilla...
RECIPES
twopeasandtheirpod.com

Potato Soup

Comfort food is the best kind of food. I am talking about chicken pot pie, baked mac and cheese, chili, baked ziti, and this Potato Soup. There is nothing better than cozying up to a hearty meal that tastes delicious and makes you feel better. Bring on the cozy!. This...
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
Sturgis, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Constantine, MI
foodiecrush.com

How to Make the BEST Baked Sweet Potatoes

These are all the tips needed to make the best baked sweet potatoes for a healthy, easy side dish that rounds out any meal. Becoming ever more popular over the years, sweet potatoes have progressed from a stereotypical once-a-year Thanksgiving side dish to a low-maintenance standby year-round. More sweet and flavorful than the ever-faithful white potato, nutrient-filled sweet potatoes are what I turn to whenever I need an easy side dish to round out a weeknight dinner, or good-for-me-carbo lunch.
RECIPES
koamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Sweet Potato Cake

As the weather cools off and fall rolls in, we’re often looking for new and comforting desserts for the season. Our Sweet Potato Cake takes your favorite everyday sweet potatoes and combines them with a few simple ingredients, before topping it with a homemade cream cheese frosting. What you get is a super moist, super cozy cake that the whole family will want a piece of.
RECIPES
arlenbennycenac.com

Fall Sweet Potato Dishes

Sweet potatoes are as unique as vegetables can be due to the fact that they have the dual benefit of being both a filling, savory side dish, and a satisfying, sweetened dessert all at the same time. Naturally, a single ingredient as versatile as this lends itself to a plethora of recipe options, and the fine culinary experts for Food52 have the perfect list of over three dozen sweet potato recipes to make your fall that much sweeter.
RECIPES
Food Network

Is Air Frying Healthy?

It may seem as though everyone you know has jumped on the air fryer bandwagon — and for good reason. This trend has been around since 2010 with the major appeal of faster, easier recipes that taste “just as good” as their deep-fried counterparts. While many have come a long way from air frying French fries, the basic idea that anything made in the air fryer must be healthy persists. We hate to be the ones to say it, but just because you air fry French fries, doesn’t make them as healthy as baked potato. Don’t worry, though. It’s true air frying uses far less oil than deep frying and, therefore, can be a healthier option. Here are a few ways to make sure you’re using your air fryer to the best of it’s healthy cooking ability while still having some fun in the kitchen.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Oil#Olive Oil#Add Oil#Olives#Food Drink#Russian#Spiceology#Parmesan
Fox News

Cozy, hand-held chicken pot pie: Try the recipe

With the weather getting colder, it’s the perfect time to try this cozy chicken pot pie recipe. Debi Morgan, the creator of the Southern food blog Quiche My Grits, shared her "Chicken Pot Hand Pies" recipe with Fox News. In her blog post, Morgan says the dish is "perfect for...
RECIPES
Mashed

Easy Pumpkin Bread With Cake Mix Recipe

Baked bread and sweets are great to whip up all year round, but with the addition of a little bit of pumpkin flavor, we think that this recipe screams fall. There are so many amazing things about this recipe, and we're here to shout it from the rooftops. Many bread recipes can be time-consuming and require a lot of ingredients, making it a little more involved to make. This recipe for easy pumpkin bread with cake mix lives up to its name, as it's simple, affordable, and can be made by even the most novice of bakers.
RECIPES
panolian.com

Cranberry Relish Recipe

Combine cranberries, shallot, Madeira, sugars, orange juice and cranberry juice in a 1-quart sauce pot and simmer over low- medium heat for 20-30 minutes or until the cranberries become soft. Separately, mix the cornstarch with the cold water then add it to the cranberry mixture. Turn up heat to a heavy simmer and continue to cook, stirring well, for another 5-10 minutes. Serve warm.
RECIPES
Grosse Pointe News

Italian Wedding Soup

Italian Wedding soup gets its name from the Italian phrase, minestra maritata or (“married soup”). Not only was it traditionally served at weddings but it also marries together greens and meats, which creates one whole meal. I simply love this recipe and have been making it for a long time....
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Vice

Pili Pili Oil Recipe

Pili Pili (or Piri Piri) is the Swahili name for chiles. In many places throughout sub-Saharan Africa, bird’s eye chiles are either blended with salt, fat, acid, and herbs, or oil is infused with bird’s eye chiles and herbs and used for drizzling over vegetables, grains, and any other food to add some kick.
RECIPES
therecipecritic.com

Marinated Olives

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Marinated olives are a fancy appetizer that comes together with little effort and inexpensive ingredients! Meaty, flavorful olives are layered with fresh herbs, spices, and olive oil for an experience your taste buds will absolutely love!
RECIPES
beachbodyondemand.com

Pineapple Orange Turmeric Smoothie

Who says post-workout drinks can’t be fun and fruity?. This gorgeously citrusy smoothie is an explosion of bright flavors: sweet pineapple, tart lemon, Orange Recover, and turmeric. Beachbody Recover contains a timed-release whey, pea, and casein blend (plus 650 milligrams of pomegranate extract in every serving!) that provides 20 grams...
FOOD & DRINKS
recipesgram.com

Olive Oil Dark Chocolate Pots

The lovely flavors of dark chocolate combining well with a good olive oil. It is a perfect match! Rich, creamy, and really delicious, these cute pots are sweet and yummy dessert ideal after a nice lunch or dinner. It will take you 30 minutes to prepare them plus a few hours to set. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
Simmer and Boil

Lamb Tagine With Lemon and Olives

1. Sprinkle lamb with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon red pepper. Heat a large Dutch oven over medium-high. Add 2 teaspoons oil to pan; swirl to coat. Add half of lamb; sauté 5 minutes or until browned. Remove lamb from pan; place on a plate. Repeat with remaining lamb.
RECIPES
Telegraph

Olive oil pistachio and lemon snack cake recipe

This simple pistachio cake is made in a food processor, so it takes just minutes to prepare and the machine does all the heavy lifting for you. 140g shelled pistachios, plus a few extra for decoration. 65g ground almonds. 65g gluten-free plain flour. 1 tsp baking powder. 1 tsp fine...
RECIPES
Santa Cruz Sentinel

Make your own herbed olive oil with pro tips from Outstanding in the Field

“Farm-to-table” is a household word at this point, a concept that may seem overplayed at times. But in 1999, when chef and artist Jim Denevan launched Outstanding in the Field, the legendary alfresco culinary roadshow, the idea of connecting the food on your plate to the place where it originated wasn’t a thing yet.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy