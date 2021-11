Deltarune Chapter 2 is the latest chapter to be released in Toby Fox’s masterpiece. You play as Kris the protagonist as you explore mysterious new worlds with your friends. The seemingly simple looking RPG packs lots of laughs, secrets, lore, and more. It has all the charm and charisma of Undertale, and the soundtrack is good enough to rival it, too.

