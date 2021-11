Stacey E. Burke: 20-year lawyer, legal marketing expert and consulting business owner. As #WFH trends and work from home life continues for many of us, we can find ourselves feeling detached from familiar faces and comfortable settings. The physical detachment from working in the same space often translates to a mental detachment, for you lose the touchpoints that help keep you feeling connected. The break room communal lunches, stopping by the desk of a co-worker for a personal chat and celebrations of life events in a work setting have gone by the wayside for many of the world’s workers.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO