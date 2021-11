The cost of a Thanksgiving Dinner in 2020 was the lowest it had been since 2010. That cost however is likely to rise this year. A major reason for that is that all food prices are on the upswing. That’s according to Brad Finstad, Interim Executive Director of the Minnesota Turkey Grower’s Association. He says a lot of that is tied to inflation but despite all that, Minnesota which remains the top state for turkey production is working to make sure everyone has a turkey this thanksgiving.

