A West Olive woman has been hospitalized after a 3-vehicle crash on southbound US 31 near Vanburen, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the crash just before 1 p.m. on Sunday after getting reports that a woman was pinned inside her vehicle. The 26-year-old woman was removed from her Honda CRV by Olive Fire/Rescue and airlifted to Spectrum Hospital by Aeromed.

WEST OLIVE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO