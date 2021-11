On Good Things Utah this morning – Now that Halloween is out of the way, attention is starting to turn to the festive season which is only a matter of weeks away. Shops are already starting to fill with Christmas toys and gifts, while supermarkets are lining their shelves with all manner of seasonal delights for Christmas Day. While buying presents and stocking the cupboards with festive goodies are always high-up on the Christmas to-do list, deciding when to put the Christmas tree up is a task that often comes under much debate. For some, the Christmas tree won’t make its appearance until mid to late December, while others like to start decorating much earlier to make the most of the festivities. So when is the right time? Reagan is talking tradition!

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 6 DAYS AGO