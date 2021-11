Strategy sets out the Company’s commitments and establishes medium and long-term goals. Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries across Africa, launched a comprehensive sustainability strategy which sets out its detailed plans to improve the lives of millions of people across Africa through digital and financial inclusion and access to education. The strategy also includes specific goals around environmental protection and the ongoing development of a rewarding, diverse and inclusive workplace.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO