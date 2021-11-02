CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 boys who went missing while playing in Fort Greene Park found safe: NYPD

By Mark Sundstrom
 6 days ago

Breaking update: The boys were found safe in Brooklyn. They were taken to a hospital for evaluation, police said Tuesday.

Original story:

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn — Two 11-year-old boys were reported missing when they didn’t come home Monday after playing in a Brooklyn park, the NYPD said early Tuesday morning.

The boys, one who lives in Brooklyn and one who lives in the Bronx, were last seen together in Fort Greene Park on Monday, according to police.

Officials described one boy as standing 5 feet tall, weighing 100 lbs. with a thin build, dark complexion, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with red lettering reading “GOAT” and black writing on the sleeve, black sweatpants, and black Puma sneakers.

Officials described his friend as standing 5 feet tall, weighing 120 lbs. with a medium build, light complexion, brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the missing persons is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on Twitter @NYPDTips . All calls are strictly confidential.

Comments / 22

Cookies Cream
6d ago

why do some people bother children ????? I don't get it. and where are all the parents who are suppose to put gps trackers on their kids ??? it's year 2021 at this point

Reply(2)
5
Kaye Earp
6d ago

Police get out there treat this like it’s one of yours and find these kids no excuses.

Reply(1)
5
 

