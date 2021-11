In honor of their 25th anniversary, First United Bank has been celebrating every month this year with an act of kindness. “This month, we are having a Halloween costume contest. Each department has named a social service agency to represent and who will receive the prize money if they win,” stated Jayne Hundley, SVP Marketing and Public Relations. “We have received so much support from all of the communities in each bank’s location.”

HOPKINS COUNTY, KY ・ 9 DAYS AGO