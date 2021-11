SIUE police responded to 41 fire alarms in October alone, according to the police blotter. The cause of the incidents setting off the smoke detectors ranged from cooking to steam from showers. One incident occurred after a vaping pen set off the alarm, according to SIUE PD police records. The police also reported that hair dryers, hair straighteners and steam from a shower have all set off the alarms in the last month.

