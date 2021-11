The Clemson Tigers have not lived up to the expectations heaped on them in the preseason, and with that comes the naysayers and grumbling from the Monday morning quarterbacks. Some of the grumblings have been justified, some of it not-so-much. While the fickle fanbase may be looking forward to this week's matchup against UConn, a team that ranks near the bottom of every single NCAA offensive and defensive category, to feel better about the team, head coach Dabo Swinney is worried that if something strange happens this week, and the Tigers lose, a loss that would be the biggest upset arguably in college football history, he could be looking for a new job.

