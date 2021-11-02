Yes, We Want World War Hulk in the MCU

When two of the most powerful characters in their universes go to war it’s fair to say that no one would really win apart from those that can avoid the universal damage that will tear worlds apart before a victor is decided. There’s usually someone who will mention that the winner of such fights will always be determined by the writer and the situations that they put the two characters in, and that’s entirely accurate since as fictional characters, Darkseid and Odin are only bound to be a powerful as their creators make them. One of the biggest differences however is that Odin is a character taken from Norse mythology while Darkseid is a comic book creation. In all honesty, the actual legend of Wotan, or Odin, from the old Norse legends don’t really measure up to the upgrade that he’s received from Marvel, but since this is what we’re here to discuss, this will be a version of the Allfather that we’re going to use, and in all honesty, he is a powerhouse that has accomplished feats that Darkseid might be able to match up to a certain point but was born a god, whereas Darkseid had to steal his divinity from the Old Gods.

