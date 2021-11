We’ve known for a while that the next big game in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise is racing our way in 2022, but now we may know what it will be called. A later-retracted press release originally identified the mystery 2022 game as “Sonic Rangers,” but it seems that may have changed, as Sega has registered a new trademark for “Sonic Frontiers.” Interestingly, this jives with a recent 4chan rumor that stated the game’s name had changed to Sonic Frontiers, would be an open-world game similar to Breath of the Wild, and was coming together surprisingly well. Of course, 4chan is always a sketchy source, but the fact that Sega has actually trademarked Frontiers may lend the rumor some extra credence.

