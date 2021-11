The new vaccine mandate for companies with 100 or more employees that begins January 4 has now caused 11 states to file lawsuits against the bill. It was announced earlier this week that at the beginning of 2022 any medium or large company with 100 or more employees will have to be vaccinated and those who are not will have to be tested weekly and wear masks while at work. There are exemptions for those with health and religious issues.

