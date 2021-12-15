ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SurgePays, Inc (SURG) Prices Upsized 4.6M Share Offering at $4.30/sh, Effectuates 1-for-50 Reverse Stock Split, Uplists to Nasdaq

 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG), a blockchain fintech company building a next generation supply chain network that offers wholesale goods and financial services for the underbanked more cost efficiently than traditional...

