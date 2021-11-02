CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

BP warns of 'tight' gas market ahead as profits surge

By PAN PYLAS Associated Press
Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — BP reported soaring profits Tuesday on the back of surging oil and gas prices as...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Oil futures post back-to-back session gains

Oil futures climbed Monday for a second straight session, with prices settling at their highest level in almost a week. Prices got a boost on the back of the $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure spending packet and Saudi Arabia's move to lift prices for crude exports, analysts said. Meanwhile, a survey from S&P Global Platts revealed that OPEC+ -- the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies -- has struggled to raise production to meet its current output quotas. OPEC+ output rose by 480,000 barrels per day in October, but only half of the group’s members lifted output last month, the survey said. December WTI oil rose 66 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $81.93 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 2, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
NottinghamMD.com

Gas prices continue to creep up as oil struggles

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The nation’s average gas price has increased 1.8 cents from a week ago and stands at $3.41 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 15.1 cents from a month ago and $1.31 per gallon higher than … Continue reading "Gas prices continue to creep up as oil struggles" The post Gas prices continue to creep up as oil struggles appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Gas Prices#Oil And Gas#Ap#British
natureworldnews.com

Gas Prices in US are Expected to Dip Due to Mild Winter Forecast This Season

According to the fuel-savings app GasBuddy, retail gasoline prices in the United States have begun to fall in recent days and might go considerably more. When worldwide crude oil prices fell by 4% on Wednesday, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum research at GasBuddy, tweeted, "If you don't need gas, my advice is to wait."
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
khqa.com

Higher gas prices at the pump may be around for a while

The price at the gasoline pump is not expected to move substantially lower any time soon, though analysts told Zenger they can’t rule out some big ups and downs in the future. Travel club AAA listed a national average retail price of approximately $3.41 for a gallon of regular unleaded...
TRAFFIC
Reading Eagle

Letter: Many misplace blame for rising price of fuel

Recent letters to the editor have blamed rising gas prices on the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline by the Biden administration. Numerous analysts and news organizations have flagged this argument as false. With the first three phases of the Keystone Pipeline System completed, crude oil from the dirty tar...
TRAFFIC
newscentermaine.com

Why are gas prices rising when they usually drop this time of year?

HOUSTON — You've probably noticed if you've had to drive anywhere lately gas prices are on the rise and show no sign of stopping. In fact, Bank of America is predicting that crude oil will continue to rise through June of next year. But not everyone is so doom and gloom. Chevron told CNN last week that oil prices should not stay high too long.
TRAFFIC
spglobal.com

Infographic: Tight global gas markets drive up Asian spot LNG prices

An unprecedented surge in European natural gas prices and tight global gas supply have propelled Asian spot LNG prices to record highs, creating a perfect storm. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. This new dynamic threatens to impact trade flows, trigger demand destruction and force buyers...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
offshore-technology.com

BP Q3 profit surges to $3.32bn on higher oil and gas prices

BP has reported underlying replacement cost profit, the company’s definition of net earnings, of $3.32bn for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $86m in the same quarter a year ago. The surge in profit was attributed to a rebound in oil and gas prices, and refining availability and throughput,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InvestorPlace

7 Oil Stocks That Could Be Portfolio Gushers as Prices Hit a 7-Year High

A recent report in the Wall Street Journal explained the opportunity in oil stocks succinctly. It begins by noting that Big Oil is generating massive cash flows on high oil prices. Those massive cash flows are leading to record revenues. That news in and of itself bodes well for oil...
TRAFFIC
International Business Times

BP Underlying Earnings Up On Surging Energy Prices

British energy giant BP said Tuesday that its bottom line was hit by an accounting charge in the third quarter, but underlying earnings rose strongly on the back of soaring oil prices. BP said in a statement that its net loss widened to $2.5 billion (2.1 billion euros) in the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Shropshire Star

BP profits better than expected amid soaring energy prices

The oil giant said underlying replacement cost profits jumped to 3.3bn US dollars (£2.4bn) in the three months to September 30. Soaring oil and gas prices helped BP notch up a better-than-expected profit haul in the third quarter as the global economic recovery sends energy costs racing higher. The oil...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy