When you have ADHD, you tend to mistake yourself for a lackluster student. You might focus too much on your struggles and resist giving yourself credit for your accomplishments. You might even hear an inner voice that undermines your confidence. “There’s no way you can finish this assignment in time. Don’t even bother starting.” Or, “Read the book by the end of the week? Who are you kidding? No way!” When you trust these limiting beliefs, it may undermine your self-confidence, making you doubt you can do anything right.

KIDS ・ 6 DAYS AGO