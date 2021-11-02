CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian shares mostly lower despite Dow's push over 36,000

By ELAINE KURTENBACH AP Business Writer
Times Daily
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares were mostly lower in Asia on Wednesday, weighed down by concerns over disrupted...

www.timesdaily.com

Times Daily

Musk sells more Tesla shares and stock falls further

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold another chunk of his stock after pledging on Twitter to liquidate 10% of his holdings in the electric car maker.
DETROIT, AL
Times Daily

Stocks close higher, but indexes still end week in the red

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street on Friday, but the market still ended the week lower as inflation worries weighed on investors' moods earlier in the week.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks end higher, but snap run of 5 straight weekly gains

Stocks closed higher Friday but lost ground for the week, snapping a run of five straight weekly gains for major indexes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 179 points,or 0.5%, to finish near 36,100 according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 gained around 34 points, or 0.7%, end near 4,683. The Nasdaq Composite advanced around 157 points to around 15,861, a gain of 1%. For the week, the Dow gave up 0.6%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.3% and the Nasdaq shed 0.7%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow slips below 36,000 as Disney's stock skids over 7% lower but broader stock market aims for Thursday turnaround

U.S. stocks open mostly higher Thursday morning, spearheaded by a rebound in technology shares, which had led the market south Wednesday after red-hot inflation data sent Treasury yields soaring. The bond market was closed in observance of Veterans Day but stocks remain open as usual. However, poor quarterly results from Walt Disney & Co. , which reported results late Wednesday, were weighing on the blue-chip index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 72 points, or 0.2%, at 35,993; the S&P 500 index was trading 0.2% higher, however, at 4,655 and the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.7% to reach around 15,724. The gains for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite come after both indexes registered their worst days since Oct. 4. Signs that troubled China real estate group Evergrande has again avoided a default also were credited for improving sentiment on Wall Street.
STOCKS
albuquerquenews.net

Nasdaq 100 rebounds, gains 82 points, Dow and S&P flat to lower

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mixed on Thursday with the Nasdaq Composite and Standard and Poor's 500 rebounding after two days of heavy losses. The Dow Jones industrials remained in the doldrums with a more than 100 points loss. The U.S. dollar steamed ahead with several crucial...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks end mostly higher as tech shares rebound

Stocks ended mostly higher Thursday, with tech and other growth-oriented shares bouncing after a selloff sparked the previous session by a much hotter-than-expected October Consumer Price Index reading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged behind, however, falling around 159 points, or 0.4%, to close near 35,921, according to preliminary figures, with losses for the blue-chip gauge led by a 7.1% fall for shares of Walt Disney Co. after disappointing earnings. The S&P 500 rose around 3 points, or 0.1%, to end near 4,649, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained around 82 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 15,704.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Trades Lower, Weighed Down By Disney Stock; Tech Stocks Recover From Earlier Week's Losses

The Dow Jones Industrial Average turned lower in today's stock market while the Nasdaq moved higher after Wednesday's difficult market losses. At around 3 p.m. ET, the tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.7%, leading the upside. The Dow Jones industrials held a 0.4% loss and was weighed down by stocks like Disney (DIS), which fell over 7% on earnings.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks open modestly lower after hotter-than-expected inflation jump

U.S. stocks opened modestly lower Wednesday, under pressure after data showed U.S. consumer prices rose at the fastest year-over-year rate in more than 30 years last month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 39 points, or 0.1%, at 36,281, while the S&P 500 fell 0.4% to 4,664.50 and the Nasdaq Composite sank 1% to 15,720. The Consumer Price Index rose 0.9% in October, taking the year-over-year rate to 6.2%.
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. shares lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.59%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were lower at the close on Wednesday, as losses in the Oil & Gas, Technology and Consumer Services sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.59%, while the S&P 500 index fell 0.80%, and the NASDAQ Composite index declined 1.66%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Visa, Caterpillar share losses lead Dow's 113-point drop

Dragged down by declines for shares of Visa and Caterpillar, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Tuesday afternoon. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 113 points (0.3%) lower, as shares of Visa (V) and Caterpillar (CAT) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Visa's shares are down $7.01 (3.2%) while those of Caterpillar have fallen $4.64 (2.2%), combining for an approximately 77-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include IBM (IBM) Walgreens Boots (WBA) and Walt Disney (DIS) A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Visa, IBM share losses contribute to Dow's 200-point fall

Shares of Visa and IBM are trading lower Tuesday morning, dragging the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. Shares of Visa (V) and IBM (IBM) are contributing to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 207 points, or 0.6%, lower. Visa's shares are down $5.31 (2.4%) while those of IBM have fallen $2.38, or 1.9%, combining for a roughly 51-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include Caterpillar (CAT) Boeing (BA) and Walgreens Boots (WBA) A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Asian Stock Market: Trades mixed despite Japan’s stimulus news

Asian equities seesaw amid downbeat stock futures, US Treasury yields. Japan government agrees over $441 voucher to battle the pandemic-led economic woes. China’s NDRC held meeting with property developers and banks in Shenzhen amid debt woes. Tapering, rate hike concerns join Fed reshuffle chatters to weigh on the mood. Asian...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

US stocks trading mixed early Monday with Dow, S&P higher, tech-heavy Nasdaq lower

U.S. equity futures are trading mixed early Monday after reaching fresh highs Friday and posting weekly gains after Labor Department data showed job growth rebounded in October following a summer slowdown. Stocks have climbed to a series of records in recent weeks, bolstered by solid economic data and earnings reports...
STOCKS
WDBO

Asian shares mostly lower after fresh Wall St records

TOKYO — (AP) — Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Friday, with Chinese markets weighed down by concerns over property developers. Benchmarks fell in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul but rose in Sydney and Taipei. Jitters over troubles in the property sector flared after Kaisa Group, a Chinese...
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Dow, S&P 500 Futures Pointed Lower Ahead of Fed Decision

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) are eyeing a modest drop this morning, despite the blue-chip index yesterday notching a record close amid soaring investor optimism. The same is true for S&P 500 (SPX) futures, while futures on the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 (NDX) are pointed slightly higher. Investors are taking a more cautious stance ahead of today's conclusion of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting, with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell expected to outline the tapering of its bond-buying program.
STOCKS
Las Vegas Herald

Asian stocks mostly lower after Chinese premier's warning on economy

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Concern about China's economy, and in particular a warning by Premier Li Keqiang that the economy faces downward pressure, kept the lid on stocks across Asia on Wednesday. The Australian market however went against the trend with the All Ordinaries rising 66.40 points or 0.87 percent...
WORLD
Frederick News-Post

Stocks gain, pushing the Dow Jones industrials over 36,000

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Tuesday, pushing the Dow Jones Industrial Average to its first close above 36,000 points. The Dow added 0.4 percent, the broader S&P 500 also added 0.4 percent, and the Nasdaq climbed 0.3 percent. The gains came ahead of more news this week from the Federal Reserve and on the jobs market. The Fed is considering ways to wind down its extraordinary support measures for the economy. Its next policy statement comes out Wednesday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.54 percent. Pfizer rose 4.1 percent after delivering a strong profit report and raising its forecast.
STOCKS

