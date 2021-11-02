Benefits of investing in commercial real estate over residential real estate

If the past year has proven anything, it’s that Atlanta real estate professionals can adjust to whatever the market sends their way. That applies to winning complicated and hard-fought real estate transactions as much as it does to global pandemics. The rich tapestry of individuals who make up the local industry is as diverse as the city itself, but the common denominators, at least among those in the 2021 Who’s Who issue, are hard work and a dedication to excellence. Those are the benchmarks we use when selecting who makes it into this issue that highlights the best in the business. While their commitment to professionalism has helped many of these agents become top Atlanta producers, we focus on which are the best to work with versus the size of their production numbers.

