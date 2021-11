OLED TVs are big, right? Or at least, they were. For years, the only OLED TVs you could buy were 55in or larger. But then along came 48in models that changed the game. If you've been considering adding a smaller screen to your household but don't want to sacrifice picture performance, then look no further. The 48-inch LG A1 OLED TV is currently available at its lowest ever price on Amazon of $897, down from $1200, saving you a sizable 25%.

