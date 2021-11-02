Kremlin denies media report about Russian troop buildup near Ukraine

The U.S. Army announced on Wednesday that it will be reactivating a European theater artillery command that had been defunct for the past three decades. The announcement comes as Russia has amassed some 90,000 troops on Ukraine’s border. In a Wednesday press release, the U.S. Army’s Europe and Africa theater...
"The world will decide who is doing nuclear madness," China's embassy spokesperson told Newsweek. "By smearing China and playing the trick of thief crying 'stop thief,' the US can only amuse itself and deceive the world."
President Joe Biden dispatched the director of the Central Intelligence Agency to Moscow this week to warn the Kremlin that the US is keeping a close eye on their army buildup near the Ukrainian border. Bill Burns, the director of the CIA, made a rare trip to Russia to meet...
Iran's state media has published footage of a major incident in the Gulf of Oman, in which Tehran's forces said they ?foiled? the seizure of an oil tanker by the US as Washington looked to enforce its ban on Iranian oil exports. On Wednesday, Iranian state media reported that units...
Ankara [Turkey], November 4 (ANI/Sputnik): The Turkish Defence Ministry denied reports it moved its Russian-made S-400 air defence systems to the Incirlik Air Base where US forces are deployed, Anadolu agency reported on Thursday, citing a source in the defence department. A number of Turkish outlets earlier in the week...
Marines aboard a helicopter carrier arrived in Israel’s southernmost city and its only major locale on the Red Sea on Monday for a weeklong multiforce training exercise ― the first since Israel came under U.S. Central Command’s area of operations. Eilat, Israel, traditionally a vacation hub located close to Egypt...
WASHINGTON ― Republican Reps. Mike Rogers and Mike Turner are urging U.S. President Joe Biden to further arm Ukraine and “deploy a U.S. military presence in the Black Sea” to warn off a renewed invasion threat from Russian forces. “With the recent massing of Russian forces on the Ukrainian border,...
EXCLUSIVE: The U.S. military was tipped off prior to an Iran-backed drone attack on a base in Syria housing American forces. Roughly 200 U.S. troops were evacuated by C-130 transport planes prior to the attack last week, while about two dozen remained at the small base, one military official told Fox News. While it was not clear what type of intelligence led to the tip, multiple officials say it saved lives.
(CNN) — CIA Director Bill Burns held a rare conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow last week, to convey "serious" US concerns about Russia's military buildup along the Ukrainian border and to attempt to determine Russian intentions, two sources with direct knowledge told CNN. Putin's spokesperson also confirmed...
This month marks the first anniversary of the cease-fire in the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the second between the two countries over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the southern Caucasus. The first war ended in 1994, also with a cease-fire. Then the two sides agreed that the United...
In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. "Since when does the Lamestream Media call who our next president will be?" Donald Trump tweeted on November 8. The campaign issued a statement that it planned to pursue legal challenges to election results in certain states.
A US Air Force bomber escorted by fighter jets from allies including Israel has flown over key waterways in the Middle East where American and Iranian naval vessels have faced off. The B-1B Lancer passed over the Gulf, Bab al-Mandeb Strait, Suez Canal and Gulf of Oman, the US Central...
A renewed buildup of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border has raised concern among some officials in the United States and Europe who are tracking what they consider irregular movements of equipment and personnel on Russia’s western flank. The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t...
KYIV (Reuters) -Russia has left military units near the Ukrainian border after exercises, with the number of Russian troops in the area now totalling 90,000, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry said. Russian armed forces recently held a series of large-scale drills, including with airborne troops, the ministry said late on Tuesday.
MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. Central Intelligence Agency director William Burns raised the issue of Russian cyberattacks during a rare visit to Moscow, where he met high-ranking security officials, three sources told Reuters. The trip follows a summit in Geneva in June where U.S. President Joe Biden pressed Russian President Vladimir...
President Joe Biden dispatched CIA Director Bill Burns to Moscow earlier this week to warn the Kremlin that the US is watching its buildup of troops near Ukraine's border closely, and to attempt to determine what is motivating Russia's actions. The rare trip by Burns to Russia, where he held...
Russians went back to work on Monday after a nine-day hiatus ordered by the authorities to tame a record-breaking surge of coronavirus infections and deaths.Despite the drastic move, the daily tallies of new cases and COVID-19 deaths remained high throughout the non-working period. Officials in the Kremlin argued Monday that it was too early to tell whether the measure had the desired effect.“Too early to draw a conclusion. It will be clear in about a week,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. Russia's coronavirus task force reported 39,400 new infections and 1,190 deaths on Monday — numbers only slightly...
In a Friday letter to President Joe Biden, Reps. Mike Rogers (R-AL) and Mike Turner (R-OH) called for the U.S. to send more weapons to Ukraine and “deploy a U.S. military presence in the Black Sea” near Ukraine. The letter to Biden, which was first reported by Defense News, comes...
The Ukrainian cybercrime police force has arrested members of a group of money launderers and hackers at the request of U.S. intelligence services. In a press release by Ukraine's SSU, law enforcement says the individuals engaged in large-scale international operations where they laundered tens of millions of USD for various hacking groups.
Comments / 0