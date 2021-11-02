Kremlin denies media report about Russian troop buildup near Ukraine

Russians went back to work on Monday after a nine-day hiatus ordered by the authorities to tame a record-breaking surge of coronavirus infections and deaths.Despite the drastic move, the daily tallies of new cases and COVID-19 deaths remained high throughout the non-working period. Officials in the Kremlin argued Monday that it was too early to tell whether the measure had the desired effect.“Too early to draw a conclusion. It will be clear in about a week,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. Russia's coronavirus task force reported 39,400 new infections and 1,190 deaths on Monday — numbers only slightly...

