Horch was a German purveyor of high-end cars in the early 20th century, and it went on to be one of the four companies that merged together to create the Auto Union brand (along with Audi, DKW and Wanderer). Audi is now reviving the Horch name for high-end models that will directly compete with Mercedes' Maybach offerings, with a similar formula of adding longer wheelbases, special styling details and fancier interior appointments. The first model under this new branding is the A8 L Horch, which was designed and developed specifically for China.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO