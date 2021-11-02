CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Bravo's 'The Real Housewives of Dubai' announcement elicits backlash: 'So now we're going to ignore the anti-gay laws?'

By Raechal Shewfelt
AOL Corp
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest installment of The Real Housewives franchise is already causing drama. Andy Cohen's announcement Monday on Today that a new version of the Bravo hit — the 11th! — will take place in Dubai was met with excitement. (The consensus seemed to be that the new cast in one of...

www.aol.com

Comments / 4

burnt white bread
4d ago

Not every country or race is woke and accepts everyone. Maybe people in countries that tolerate it more like the US should be thankful instead of demanding more change and acceptance when it comes to men using women's bathroom. Remember if you live on the fringe be thankful that you have a place in the world to live instead of trying to make the entire world accept you.

Reply
2
Related
Distractify

Will 'Ladies of London' Alum Caroline Stanbury Be on 'Real Housewives of Dubai'?

Known for being a core cast member of Ladies of London and dating Prince Andrew, Caroline Stanbury has taken a step back from reality television in recent years. When Ladies of London stopped airing in 2017, she and many of the other cast members resumed their lives normally, without the camera, but many have wondered if Caroline would ever make a return to the small screen.
TV & VIDEOS
river1037.com

‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ is coming to Bravo in 2022

Bravo continues to expand its successful “Real Housewives” franchise and has officially green-lighted “The Real Housewives of Dubai” with Andy Cohen as executive producer. The network announced Monday that its latest iteration will premiere in 2022 as the 11th city in the “Real Housewives” world. Executive producer Andy Cohen said...
WORLD
bravotv.com

Andy Cohen Reveals Everything We Can Expect from The Real Housewives of Dubai

Bravo just announced a series greenlight for The Real Housewives of Dubai, and now Andy Cohen is spilling ALL the tea on the newest Real Housewives franchise. Andy, who is an executive producer of The Real Housewives, first announced the exciting news during an interview on TODAY on Monday, November 1 in which he dished on his new book out this week, Glitter Every Day: 365 Quotes from Women I Love. "Get your passports. Our 11th city. We're going to the billionaire's playground, the City of Gold, the desert oasis, The Real Housewives of Dubai! It's our first international city produced by Bravo. This is maje," Andy told TODAY co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. "It's huge!"
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Real Housewives Of Dubai’ Ordered By Bravo; Franchise’s First International Series

Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise is heading to Dubai. The United Arab Emirates city often referred to as a “playground for the rich” will become the 11th city in the franchise but marks Bravo’s first original international iteration. Premiering next year, the series will highlight a group of women navigating their relationships, careers and supremely lavish and ultra-wealthy lifestyles. Whether they’re coasting on a private plane, running their own empires or hosting on a private island, these glamorous, successful women are ready to serve up drama. Truly Original’s Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Jamie Jakimo, Brandon Panaligan, Glenda Cox and Chelsey Stephens are exec producers alongside long-time exec Andy Cohen. “Everything’s bigger in Dubai, and I couldn’t be more excited to launch Bravo’s first international Housewives series in a city I’ve been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides,”  said Cohen. Real Housewives launched more than 15 years ago in California’s Orange County and since has spawned multiple spinoffs while being adapted in numerous territories outside of the U.S..
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Cohen
Parade

The Real Housewives Is Going International! Find out Which Foreign City the Bravo Franchise Is Headed to Next

Get ready to take off, Real Housewives fans! The Bravo franchise is going international for the first time ever when it heads to the lavish desert city of Dubai in The United Arab Emirates. Although there have been versions of the show made in different countries, The Real Housewives of Dubai is the first original Bravo series set outside the United States.
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

'Real Housewives' expanding franchise to Dubai

Bravo's "Real Housewives" franchise is going international. The network announced Monday that its 11th series, "The Real Housewives of Dubai," will premiere in 2022. "Everything’s bigger in Dubai," executive producer Andy Cohen said in a press release. "I couldn’t be more excited to launch Bravo’s first international ‘Housewives’ series in a city I’ve been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides."
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Gossip

Lindsay Lohan: Is She Really Starring In the Real Housewives of Dubai?

On Monday, Bravo announced that it will be taking its popular Real Houswives franchise international for the first time with The Real Housewives of Dubai. For Americans with only a passing familiarity with the culture of the Middle East, Dubai might feel like a bit of a random choice. But...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Discrimination#Backlash#The Real Housewives#Ladies Of London#Rhodxb#The U S State Department#Uae#The World Economic Forum#Equaldex
US Magazine

Andy Cohen Likes the Lindsay Lohan ‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ Rumors: ‘It’s a Good Idea’

A familiar face? Andy Cohen hasn’t revealed too much about The Real Housewives of Dubai, but there’s one potential cast member he hasn’t ruled out: Lindsay Lohan. Since the new addition to the Bravo franchise was announced on Monday, November 1, fans have gone wild with predictions about who might end up on the show. One possible candidate is the Mean Girls actress, 35, who has been living in the United Arab Emirates city since 2014.
TV & VIDEOS
Insider

A new 'Real Housewives' tell-all dives deep into the franchise's biggest dramas — but Bravo fans almost didn't learn about the stars' more serious scandals until now, says the author

A new tell-all book about "The Real Housewives" franchise shares never-before-heard scandals. "RHONJ" star Teresa Giudice and her family were involved in a 2011 brawl that never aired on Bravo. Author Dave Quinn also shares what producers really thought about the brawl on "Potomac." When penning his new tell-all, "Not...
TV & VIDEOS
nickiswift.com

90 Day Fiance: The Real Reason Jon Walters' Visa Got Denied

Watching "90 Day Fiance," it's easy to think that the K-1 visa process is always easy. After all, most couples who apply for the visa are approved and successfully bring their fiance's to the U.S. However, that certainly wasn't the case for "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days" alums Jon and Rachel Walters. Not only did they run into some serious delays in their visa process, but they were also flat out denied visa approval at the U.S. Embassy.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Dubai
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'We were having a friendly drink... then suddenly he punched me in the face': Shaken Italian DJ claims Conor McGregor sent him flying across the room in 'unprovoked attack' at Rome party before the MMA fighter was dragged away by his bodyguards

An Italian DJ has revealed how a pleasant evening of drinking at a hotel with Conor McGregor ended with him being punched in the face. Francesco Facchinetti says he has a broken nose and squashed vertebrae in his neck after the unprovoked attack by the MMA fighter at a party exclusive Regis Hotel in Rome.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Jeffrey Epstein Said With a Straight Face That He Was a ‘Firm Believer’ in Time’s Up

In what can only be described as a death blow to irony, Jeffrey Epstein told Steve Bannon that he supported a charity dedicated to ending sexual harassment. The financier and convicted sex offender sat for an interview with Donald Trump’s former chief of staff in 2019 for an upcoming documentary titled The Monsters. Epstein told Bannon, “I’m a firm believer and supporter of Time’s Up.” Bannon responded that Epstein was trying yet again to rehabilitate his reputation, calling Epstein’s remark “a sop for all of the depravity you’ve done against young women.” Epstein replied: “No, I’ve always believed that women will, in fact, be able to take over.” Epstein also says in the documentary, “The greatest threat to people put in solitary confinement is they try to kill themselves.” Months later, Epstein hanged himself in a Manhattan prison after he was arrested on sex trafficking charges.
MANHATTAN, NY
Audacy

Eve shows a baby bump that will 'blow ya mind'

The iconic “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” rapper announced on October 15, that she and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, would be expecting their first child and revealed her growing baby bump on Instagram. In her post, the artist writes, “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!”...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Cardi B Surprise Officiates Same-Sex Wedding - With A Cosby Kid

A very pregnant Cardi B tackled same-sex weddings in the latest episode of her Facebook Messenger series, Cardi Tries. In the episode, which aired on Friday (October 8), the multi-platinum rapper joined former Cosby kid, Raven-Symoné, at the California ceremony just in time for National Coming Out Day. A clip making the rounds finds Cardi B surprising the wedding attendees and one of the brides, who immediately screams the moment she see her. (The other bride was clearly behind the gesture.)
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy