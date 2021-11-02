Williams will start F1 2022 “on the back foot” by skipping Abu Dhabi test

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. While many of us are winding down for the year, some athletes are already hitting the blue carpet for the new season. This weekend will be the “first” World Triathlon Championship Series race of the 2022 season. (Yes, that is confusing.) Post-2021 Grand Final in Edmonton, there have been a handful of World Cups already—including two back-to-back wins from the next big British sensation, Beth Potter. But this weekend will be the first shot at the higher level racing on the WTCS level. This provides a chance for those looking to make a name on the circuit (including long-course star Lucy Charles-Barclay) to go up against some of the top athletes coming back after their Super League September and mini breaks.

WORLD ・ 4 DAYS AGO