CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Williams will start F1 2022 “on the back foot” by skipping Abu Dhabi test

By Jonathan Noble, Alex Kalinauckas
Autosport Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs F1 gears up for the arrival of all-new cars and tyres next year, teams are set to have their first proper opportunity to evaluate new 18-inch wheels at the Yas Marina circuit in the days after the season finale. As part of the annual two-day rookie test, teams...

www.autosport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Travel Weekly

Celebrity wrestler grapples with Abu Dhabi attractions

Abu Dhabi tourism bosses have partnered with celebrity wrestler John Cena to promote the destination on social media. A video has been released showing him parachuting from his private jet and landing on the roof of the Louvre Abu Dhabi. The footage showcases Cena’s journey through Abu Dhabi’s landscapes, attractions...
WORLD
buffalonynews.net

Abu Dhabi T10: Team Abu Dhabi appoints Sarah Taylor as assistant coach

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 29 (ANI): In a historic moment for cricket, former England wicket-keeper batter Sarah Taylor has been named Team Abu Dhabi assistant coach for the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 competition. Widely regarded as one of the best wicket-keepers in the history of the game, Taylor became the...
MIDDLE EAST
f1i.com

Williams hands Aitken FP1 outing in Abu Dhabi

Jack Aitken will be back behind the wheel of a Williams F1 car in Abu Dhabi in December when the Briton takes part in the final FP1 session of the 2021 season. Aitken, who enjoyed a one-off outing with Williams at last year's Sakhir Grand Prix, has fully recovered from the collarbone and vertebrae injuries sustained in last summer's Spa 24 Hours.
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

AlphaTauri earmarks Lawson for Abu Dhabi test

Red Bull junior Liam Lawson will enjoy his first official F1 outing in December when the F2 and DTM racer takes part in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi with AlphaTauri. The Kiwi is currently eighth in the FIA Formula 2 Championship with two rounds – or six races – to go, and raced competitively this season in the German DTM Series just missing out on the title.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#F1
ftnnews.com

Troon Abu Dhabi Pro-Am 2022 Dates

Troon confirms the next edition of the ultimate Abu Dhabi golf experience - The Troon Abu Dhabi Pro-Am. The Troon Abu Dhabi Pro-Am will take place 31st January – 3rd February 2022. Professionals and their teams from across the globe will join together for what is set to be a once-in-a-lifetime golfing opportunity at three of the most exquisite venues in the Middle East – Yas Links Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Beach Golf Club and Abu Dhabi Golf Club.
GOLF
racingnews365.com

F1 to start 2022 with six days of pre-season testing

Teams will travel to Barcelona and Bahrain for pre-season testing in 2022, however not all of the sessions will be broadcast live on TV. F1 drivers will take part in six days of pre-season testing in preparation for the 2022 season, though the first week of action in Barcelona won't be broadcast live on TV.
MOTORSPORTS
triathlete.com

You Should Watch WTCS Abu Dhabi This Weekend

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. While many of us are winding down for the year, some athletes are already hitting the blue carpet for the new season. This weekend will be the “first” World Triathlon Championship Series race of the 2022 season. (Yes, that is confusing.) Post-2021 Grand Final in Edmonton, there have been a handful of World Cups already—including two back-to-back wins from the next big British sensation, Beth Potter. But this weekend will be the first shot at the higher level racing on the WTCS level. This provides a chance for those looking to make a name on the circuit (including long-course star Lucy Charles-Barclay) to go up against some of the top athletes coming back after their Super League September and mini breaks.
WORLD
motorsportmagazine.com

Al Unser Jr's awkward F1 test that ended his hopes of a Williams drive

All the chatter about Colton Herta considering a move to Formula 1 got me to thinking about the desultory history of Americans in grand prix racing. Mario Andretti was the last American to win an F1 race, way back in 1978, while Scott Speed was the last one to make it through a complete season, in 2006. (Michael Andretti and Alexander Rossi did partial seasons in 1993 and 2015, respectively.) But a handful of other Yanks have tested Formula 1 cars, though usually on a promotional basis.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Autosport Online

Russell, Latifi avoid punishment after Mexican GP Q1 investigation

After the first qualifying segment at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez had been suspended following Lance Stroll’s heavy crash at the Peraltada midway through Q1, the remaining cars began to queue at the end of the pitlane when the near half-hour stoppage was about to end. The queue featured the two...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

F1 extends Chinese GP deal until 2025

China was the first race to fall foul of the coronavirus pandemic back in 2020, and it failed to make it back on to either last year's or this year’s schedule. With international travel restrictions still quite tight as the country bids to keep control on the impact of COVID-19, F1 has decided to again steer clear for 2022 to avoid any risk of a late disruption.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

The other finely-poised 2021 battle that could face a decisive swing

The arrival of the knockout Formula Ford 1600 contests is a sure sign that the national racing season is approaching its conclusion. The drama of these traditional end-of-year staples offers a final bout of excitement before much of UK motorsport goes into hibernation. They coincide with depressing features of this...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Verstappen fastest in Mexico City

Verstappen’s title rival Lewis Hamilton led a Mercedes 1-2 in first free practice, but the Dutchman bounced back to top FP2 later in the afternoon – setting the quickest time of the day at 1m17.301s. Mexico City Grand Prix FP1 results: Bottas fastest from Hamilton. What happened in free practice...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Tost explains Albon F1 weekend support of Tsunoda at AlphaTauri

With Albon’s commitments to race in the DTM this season having come to an end, AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost revealed at the Mexican Grand Prix that the Thai driver was now assisting Tsunoda. “It's true,” said Tost. “Alex comes to Yuki, talks with him, explains him the track, whatever, and...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Bottas: Mexican GP pole run one of my best laps ever

On a weekend when Red Bull had looked to be in a class of its own, Mercedes turned the tables on it main F1 rival in qualifying with Bottas and Lewis Hamilton locking out the front row of the grid. Having struggled to extract pace from the Mercedes over a...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Super GT Motegi: Miyata puts Bandoh Toyota on pole

Miyata was at the wheel of the #19 Toyota GR Supra for the Q2 pole shootout, and was the only driver to break the 1m36s barrier as he set a fastest lap of 1m35.893s - a little over three tenths shy of the lap record. That was enough to beat...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Hamilton: Mercedes pace deficit in Mexico down to lack of downforce

The world champion had arrived in Mexico City well aware that Red Bull would likely have the edge, with its car and engine package having proved so good at the high-altitude venue in the past. Although Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas led the way in opening free practice, it appears that...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

F1 Mexican GP: Perez fastest from Verstappen in Red Bull FP3 1-2

There was little action in the first half of the final one-hour practice session after a car in the Freightliner GTM support series dropped oil at the Turn 4 90-degree left-hander at the end of the track’s second straight. The issue had been treated with cement dust, but it was...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

McLaren F1 car has “moved towards” Ricciardo’s style

Ricciardo struggled in the first part of the season to get the most out of the car, although he has been much stronger since the summer break, logging a victory in the Italian Grand Prix. Stella says the team learned lessons from Ricciardo during the process of helping the Australian...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Horner: Red Bull "got Tsunoda'd" on final Mexico Q3 laps

Red Bull entered qualifying as the favourite for pole position after comfortably taking a 1-2 finish in final practice, led by Perez, as Mercedes finished over half a second off the pace. But qualifying saw Mercedes strike back by locking out the front row of the grid in Q3 as...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy