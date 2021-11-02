Letter: Biden must support ending the filibuster

If our democracy is to survive, the filibuster must end now. Since 1841, the filibuster has been used by the minority party to subvert the power of the majority party to govern. The U.S. Constitution requires a simple majority vote in both houses of Congress to pass legislation, with a rare few exceptions. The Framers of the Constitution provided for a simple majority vote in both houses of Congress to pass legislation allowing for five specific exceptions: impeachments, expulsion of members, overriding a presidential veto, ratification of treaties and Constitutional amendments. They would be dumbfounded by the present norm, where the minority party can require a supermajority vote hundreds of times in a legislative session.

