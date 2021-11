Polkadot price analysis is giving bearish hints today. Support is still standing at $51. DOT price has receded to $52.8. The Polkadot price analysis reveals that the coin is stuck under the $53 resistance. DOT/USD rallied recently to the all-time high but continues to retrace and consolidate under the ATH from the past five days. Even the recent runup of the master Bitcoin did not make any notable effect on DOT’s price function except the fact that DOT also remained on an upwards trend during the rally but was unable to break through to another ATH, even it shows retracement today again. If DOT/USD breaks above $53, we might see further highs as well in the last quarter of 2021.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO