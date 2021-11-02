Letter: Eagerly anticipating more from NSV columnist

Where do I start? First of all, I love my tribe. The most beautiful, friendly, loving people I met here 46 years ago are still the same people I love today. Not much has changed about them except possibly their hair color is collectively more silver. They are still full of love and hope and silliness. I Love the the Saturday farmer’s market. I have been going there pretty much every Saturday for the past 20 years to buy the majority of my food from my friends, the farmers, the ranchers, the bakers, the makers, the shakers. GRUB CSA farm, Pyramid Farms, Wookey Ranch, Divide Ranch, Hearth and Stone, Miller Bread, La Rocca Vineyards, Pedrozo Cheese, Massa Organics, Near and Dear Bakery, Feather Falls Soap, Here Today Coffee, Yoon Chao, Ha Moua, Camina, Gold Roots, Grub Grown, and Brad’s Ceramics……. I could go on and on. These are the people who feed me and the Saturday market is my happy place.
