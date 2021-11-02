CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Eagerly anticipating more from NSV columnist

By Letters to the Editor
Oroville Mercury-Register
 6 days ago

Very entertaining article by Amber Woodward Gravitt in last Thursday’s paper...

Letter from the Editor: Feast and famine

Letter from the Editor is a new monthly column from our editor - a bit like the editorial on the first page of a magazine! - that's exclusive to all Eurogamer supporters. In a way, this month's column is an extension of what I talked about in the first letter last month: what constitutes a busy release schedule and what doesn't. Back then, I was musing on the contrast between 2021's meagre lineup of big releases and the parade of positive reviews of mostly smaller games we have run recently. (Indeed, in the weeks since I wrote that, we've added two more Essentials and Stephen Totilo's Axios Gaming newsletter did us the honour of undertaking a statistical analysis of our reviewing - complete with graph! - pointing out that we've equalled 2020's tally of Essentials with fewer games reviewed overall and two months still to go in the year.)
Changed? It might even be better | Why we (still) love Chico

Recently I was in Chico for several days after moving to Colorado in 2019. I was raised in Chico, as was my daughter who traveled with me.While we did see changes, we also enjoyed Shubert’s at least three times during our stay. They haven’t changed, not one bit. One night...
Letter: Celebrate Christmas with kindness, not more stuff

I am already tired of the hype by the media about shortage of products. Now we are being told to shop early to get all those Christmas presents. I have an idea. How about we not shop this year and celebrate Christmas the old fashioned way. Let’s focus our attention on goodwill, health and kindness. Do we really need more stuff in our homes?
In praise of one fantastic dentist | Why we (still) love Chico

What I love about Chico? Well I love the great and kind people of Nelsen Family dentistry. Dr. Nelsen is one of the nicest people I know with the most amazing life story. Even if someone can’t afford the dental work, Dr. Nelsen will provide. As someone who knows him personally he is a great family man and a great friend. He makes Chico a better place to so many. Whenever I meet with him he makes the whole group more energetic and he has such a great charisma about him. That’s who makes me still love Chico so very much!
A first impression that lasts a lifetime | Why we (still) love Chico

The first time I came to Chico was in the early evening in July, 2003 or so, after the World Music Fest in Grass Valley … a hot day. We came to One-Mile to use the restroom and I was astounded by the beauty of Sycamore pool, the golden light filtering through the trees arching over the rolling lawns and gorgeous water. I really felt I was in a dream … to be in this vast open free park.
A town of art, smiles and a good newspaper | Why we (still) love Chico

There are so many reasons why I love Chico and want to spend the rest of my life here. I love the change of seasons, particularly the fall and all the trees displaying brilliant color. I love the trees in the spring when they decorate our town with blossoms. I love that Chico is an art community, full of wonderful murals and other public art. I love that people greet each other with smiles. I love that we have a local newspaper that will take on controversial subjects. I love that we have organizations like CHAT and Habitat for Humanity who are actively working to help those who need a helping hand up.
So many memories, it’s almost not fair | Why we (still) love Chico

What is good about Chico is reading posts from the Hunger Trolly volunteers, the Friends on Street, CHAT, and the kindnesses I see being extended by ordinary citizens every day to someone who needs a little help. That includes me. Because of polio when I was a child, I have to shop from a wheelchair. If my arm is 3 inches too short to reach an item someone offers to help immediately. Doors are opened with my appreciation.
The best of human nature adds to the beauty | Why we (still) love Chico

My favorite sense of Chico is the feeling of community I bask in when I’m out volunteering for the least among us to have their basic needs met. Friday mornings I join the team providing mobile showers and porta potty units to our smaller homeless camps. Volunteers from medical students to faith groups join us from all walks of life. Saturdays and Sundays mutual aid groups distribute survival food and supplies while others table at the Farmers Market or pick up trash, working for the public benefit for free.
Small-town charm, and big-city dreams | Why we (still) love Chico

I have been a Chico local ever since I was four years old. I am a junior in college now studying Parks and Recreation, and I just transferred to NAU for a change of pace and the chance to live in a new area. While I love my program here, I’ve been so homesick of Chico. When I saw this writing opportunity, I was excited to put into words what I have been missing.
Kindness, and a fantastic medical center | Why we (still) love Chico

I’m 40 miles from Chico on the wedge of the Coast Range Mountains. I worked in Chico for a fantastic company, Chico Electric. Norm Nielsen, the owner, impresses me with his love and care for Chico. He is not one to brag on himself so I will. In every project I’m aware of, Norm makes it clear that the customer is to be satisfied by the quality of the work and the fairness of the contract. My fellow employees were a pleasure to work with also. I left because of an injury sustained at home or I would still be happy to be there.
A 21-reason salute to greatness of Chico | Why we (still) love Chico

Here are just a few of our reasons why we love Chico. 1. Downtown Chico with its charming stores, restaurants and coffee shops2. The Avenues3. Bidwell Park (all)4. One Mile5. Five Mile6. Upper Park7. The Orchards surrounding Chico8. The neighborhoods9. Bike riding10. The great live music scene11. Chico State Campus12. CSU Performances13. Sierra Nevada Shows, Restaurant, Beer14. The Art & Drama Scene15. Migrating Birds16. The beautiful Esplanade — especially between 1st Ave and 8th Ave.17. Spring & Fall weather18. Outdoor dining19. No. Cal. History… Bidwell Mansion20. Scotty’s21. Great people.
Reach out, and try a little kindness | Why we (still) love Chico

What makes Chico so great is all of the incredible people that reach out to make others lives better. We all need to reach out as often as we can to help others. Could you imagine if we did a kind act to make anther persons life better on a weekly basis, Chico would be an even better place.
Putting a face to so many special things | Why we (still) love Chico

Facial recognition. When in public spaces, odds are high that someone will recognize me or I will recognize them. We may just wave or perhaps make small talk. This high level of visual personal familiarity with random people in a City is quite rare. Eye contact. Chico residents are inclined...
Loving the flow of our life and our town | Why we (still) love Chico

First, my husband and I love the Chico Enterprise-Record. We treasure our newspapers (we get 3); we read the ER and appreciate every person who makes this newspaper and delivers it to our home. We wish every person subscribed to our newspaper to learn more about what is going on in our world. (By the way, we are not related to nor do we know anybody who works at the ER). The freedom of our nation depends on a free press. We will always support it.
Seriously, what’s not to love about Chico? | Why we (still) love Chico

Where do I start? First of all, I love my tribe. The most beautiful, friendly, loving people I met here 46 years ago are still the same people I love today. Not much has changed about them except possibly their hair color is collectively more silver. They are still full of love and hope and silliness. I Love the the Saturday farmer’s market. I have been going there pretty much every Saturday for the past 20 years to buy the majority of my food from my friends, the farmers, the ranchers, the bakers, the makers, the shakers. GRUB CSA farm, Pyramid Farms, Wookey Ranch, Divide Ranch, Hearth and Stone, Miller Bread, La Rocca Vineyards, Pedrozo Cheese, Massa Organics, Near and Dear Bakery, Feather Falls Soap, Here Today Coffee, Yoon Chao, Ha Moua, Camina, Gold Roots, Grub Grown, and Brad’s Ceramics……. I could go on and on. These are the people who feed me and the Saturday market is my happy place.
Friendly and open, with plenty of wildlife | Why we (still) love Chico

There are so many things it’s nearly impossible to pick just one. Our parks, of course. I have probably spent more time in the parks than anywhere else except my own home. Hiking, swimming, strolling, biking, every season has its pleasures. Our downtown as well. Whether it’s shopping or going...
