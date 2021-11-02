CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kazakhstan says it backs OPEC+ stance on continuing output increases

 6 days ago

NUR-SULTAN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan supports plans to continue gradual oil output increases by the members of the global OPEC and non-OPEC pact, the Central Asian nation's Energy Ministry said on Tuesday.

The group is set to meet again on Nov.4 to discuss further moves and market conditions.

