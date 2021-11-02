CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denmark, UK to invest $130 billion by 2030 to fight climate change

By Reuters Staff
 6 days ago
GLASGOW (Reuters) - Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday Nordic and British pension funds would invest $130 billion by 2030 to fight climate change.

Denmark said $75 billion of the funds were new commitments.

