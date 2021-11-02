CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia says it's committed to more gas supplies to Europe once domestic storage is full

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

MOSCOW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Russia remains committed to start pumping additional gas to Europe once domestic storage is replenished, in line with an order given to Gazprom last week by President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Asked why Russia’s Yamal-Europe gas pipeline to Germany has been working in reverse-flow mode since Saturday, Peskov said Russia was fulfilling or even exceeding its obligations. (Reporting by Dmitry Antonov Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Gazprom#Gas Pipeline#Kremlin#Dmitry Antonov
