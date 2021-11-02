CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunwoody, GA

Gas leak shuts down several busy roads in Dunwoody

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 7 days ago
Gas leaks shut down several busy roads in Dunwoody The gas leak is at the intersection of Ashford Dunwoody Road and Meadow Lane.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police had to shut down several busy roads near Perimeter Mall on Monday night because of a gas leak.

The leak happened at the intersection of Ashford Dunwoody Road and Meadow Lane.

Atlanta Gas Light said a gas line was broken from construction in the area. They sent a statement, saying:

“A contractor working at a shopping center near the intersection of Ashford Dunwoody Road and Meadow Lane in Dunwoody has damaged a natural gas line, and Atlanta Gas Light crews are now on the scene working with first responders to safely make repairs. Natural gas service remains available to customers in the area; however, several roads have been temporarily closed. The safety of our employees, customers and the public is our No. 1 priority as we work to swiftly address this issue.”

Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln went to the area and said the road blocks set up by police were starting to reopen shortly before 8:30 p.m. and traffic was starting to get back to normal.

