The 2021 Android Developer Summit took place earlier this week and with it came the announcement of a new flavor of Android that is aimed at devices with larger screens. Branded Android 12L, this version of Google’s mobile OS is being presented as a feature drop that will launch in Beta in December of this year. With Android 12 already out in the wild, many may be asking “What the heck is Android 12L and why should I care?” Two great questions and the answers mean good things to come for a “large” number of users, especially those of us here in the world of Chrome OS.

