The power of solitude: Why being alone doesn’t mean being lonely

Restlessness. Irritability. Sweating. Difficulty concentrating. These are some of the symptoms that comprise anxiety or anxiety disorders. Up until recently, I was unaware that there were differences between having anxiety and having an anxiety disorder. By definition, anxiety is “a feeling of worry, nervousness, or unease, typically about an imminent event or something with an uncertain outcome,” and anxiety disorders are a result of anxiety that evolves into “excessive uneasiness and apprehension, typically with compulsive behavior.” As we can see from their definitions, there is a distinct difference between normal anxiety and specific anxiety disorders. In this blog post, we’ll dive into more specific differences between the two and how symptoms and circumstances can be used to identify if you have anxiety or an anxiety disorder.

