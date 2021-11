After a couple of years planning and preparation, as well as several months of construction, “The Shoppes at 225” has finally opened in downtown Pikeville. During the Wine Tasting and Retailgating event on Oct. 8, the City of Pikeville unveiled “The Shoppes at 225,” which is a new retail, creative and community center that provides retail space for at least six smaller business start-ups and artisans with one point of sale. The space, which is located at at 225 Second Street, was formerly the Anderson’s department store, and Minta Trimble, director of the Pikeville Main Street Program, said that city officials wanted to utilize the space to its fullest potential.

