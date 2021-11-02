CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine 2022 winter wheat sowing 91% complete -ministry

KYIV, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms had sown almost 6.1 million hectares of winter wheat for the 2022 harvest as of Nov 1,...

GRAINS-Soybean, corn futures sag before USDA crop report

CHICAGO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean and corn futures drifted lower on Monday as traders adjusted positions before the release of key U.S. Department of Agriculture crop and inventory forecasts. Big U.S. harvests, near-perfect weather for planting in Brazil and signs of slowing purchases by top...
Wheat firm on world supply worry; USDA report awaited

HAMBURG, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat firmed on Monday, again underpinned by concerns about declining world supplies following nine-year highs reached last week. Corn and soybeans drifted as dealers adjusted positions ahead of key crop and inventory forecasts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Chicago Board of Trade...
CBOT wheat rises on technical buying, positioning before crop data

CHICAGO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures closed mostly firmer on Monday on technical buying and positioning before a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture crop report on Tuesday, analysts said. * CBOT December SRW settled up 1-1/2 cents at $7.68 a bushel after dropping to its lowest price since Oct. 28 at $7.62-1/2. Last week, the most-active contract rose to its highest price since December 2012 at $8.07. * K.C. hard red winter wheat ended up 2 cents to end at $7.80-3/4 a bushel, while the front-month MGEX spring wheat contract slipped 3/4-cent to $10.08-3/4 a bushel. * Traders were adjusting positions ahead of the monthly USDA crop report on Tuesday, analysts said. * Analysts surveyed by Reuters expect the USDA to trim its estimate for global 2021-22 world wheat ending stocks from October. * The USDA, in a weekly crop progress report due at 3 p.m. (2100 GMT) on Monday, will likely rate 46% of the nation's winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition, up from 45% a week earlier, according to analysts polled by Reuters. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Peter Cooney)
Russian wheat rises with Paris prices, demand from Egypt

MOSCOW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices gained further last week, amid higher prices for the grain in Paris and demand from Egypt, the world's largest wheat importer, analysts said on Monday. Egypt's state grains buyer, GASC bought 180,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in its tender last week for shipment in December. It held another large tender, in which the Russian wheat won a half of the purchase, on Oct. 27. Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports for supply in the second half of November was $326 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, up $2 from the previous week, the IKAR consultancy said. Sovecon, another consultancy, pegged wheat up $2 to $327 a tonne while barley rose by $8 at $293 a tonne. Russian wheat exports are down by 32% since the start of the 2021/22 marketing season on July 1, due to lower crop and the state export tax, which will continue to rise this week and will reach $69.9 per tonne. The weather remains favourable for development of winter grains sowed for the next year's crop in the majority of Russia's regions thanks to earlier or current healthy rains, Sovecon said. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 14,900 roubles/t +50 rbls wheat, European part ($209.2) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 35,500 rbls/t -2,375 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 87,675 rbls/t -325 rbls oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,365/t +$10 oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,375/t +$15 oil (IKAR) - soybeans (Sovecon) 49,700 rbls/t -600 rbls - white sugar, $624/t -$11 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 71.2111 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova and Polina Devitt; Editing by Edmund Blair)
WTO fishing deal possible by ministerial meeting - chair

GENEVA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The head of negotiations aimed at cutting subsidies for the fishing industry at the World Trade Organization said on Monday that he thought an outcome was possible by a major ministerial conference starting later this month. "The work is not done yet – we still...
Ukraine 2021/22 grain exports up 18.4% so far

KYIV, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported 20.6 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2021/22 July-June season, up 18.4% from 17.4 million tonnes at the same stage a year earlier, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. That included 12.9 million tonnes of wheat, 4.5 million tonnes of...
Bulgaria reports African swine fever outbreak at industrial farm

SOFIA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Bulgarian veterinary authorities on Monday reported a new outbreak of African swine fever at an industrial farm that has a total of 180 pigs in the southern village of Radinovo. The outbreak is the second at an industrial farm in a Balkan country this year,...
GRAINS-Soybeans fall to 3-week low on bumper global stockpiles

CANBERRA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Monday for a fourth consecutive session as ample global supplies pushed prices to a three-week low. * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.1% at $12.04-1/4 a bushel, as of 0158 GMT, near the session low of $12.02 a bushel - the lowest since Oct 15. Soybeans closed 1.4% lower on Friday.
GRAINS-Wheat steady while corn and soy ease as focus turns to U.S. data

* Strong demand, tightening export supplies underpin wheat * Grain market eyes next week's USDA supply-demand report (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged up on Friday, underpinned by the prospect of tightening global supplies, while corn and soybeans ticked lower as grain markets looked ahead to U.S. government crop forecasts. A further rise in the dollar also curbed U.S. grain futures as traders adjusted positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly supply-demand report on Nov. 9. The Chicago Board of Trade's (CBOT) most active wheat contract was up 0.3% at $7.75-3/4 a bushel at the end of the overnight trading session. Wheat has fallen from a nine-year high of $8.07 set on Tuesday but remained up slightly over the week. "Inflationary expectations and supply-demand fundamentals are supportive for wheat prices," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. Dry growing conditions for recently sown winter crops in Russia and Ukraine have added to supply concerns in top wheat exporting countries after poor spring harvests this year. Global wheat demand continues to be strong with higher than expected purchases by top buyers led by Saudi Arabia. However, some traders see scope for a correction in wheat as large expected crops in Argentina and Australia bolster export availability and late-running corn harvests in the northern hemisphere provide fresh grain supplies for livestock feed. Rain in Argentina over the past week helped to propel 2021/2022 corn sowing and development of wheat crops, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday. However, there was concern heavy rain could dent Australia's wheat crop. Rains in the coming 10 days will bring the risk of knocking over maturing wheat crops in the eastern third of Australia's wheat belt, Commodity Weather Group said in a note. CBOT corn was down 0.2% at $5.58-1/4 a bushel while soybeans were 0.6% lower at $12.16 a bushel. Corn and soybeans were being capped by expectations that the USDA will increase its U.S. harvest forecasts. Prices at 1247 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 775.75 2.00 0.26 640.50 21.12 CBOT corn 558.25 -1.00 -0.18 484.00 15.34 CBOT soy 1216.00 -6.75 -0.55 1311.00 -7.25 Paris wheat 290.75 0.75 0.26 192.50 51.04 Paris maize 240.50 -1.00 -0.41 219.00 9.82 Paris rape 683.50 -4.00 -0.58 418.25 63.42 WTI crude oil 79.80 0.99 1.26 48.52 64.47 Euro/dlr 1.15 0.00 -0.23 1.2100 -4.74 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and David Goodman )
U.S. farmers to seed less corn, more wheat and soy for 2022/23 season -USDA

CHICAGO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. farmers are likely to reduce plantings of corn while expanding seedings of soybeans and wheat for the upcoming marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Friday. The USDA forecast that farmers will seed 92.0 million acres (0.37 million square kilometers) of corn in...
GRAINS-Soybeans fall on harvest pressure, looming South American crop

CHICAGO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell for a third day on Friday, pressured by harvest activity and strong planting progress in South America that may open up export competition by mid-January, analysts said. Corn also eased from harvest pressure, while wheat stepped back after reaching a nine-year...
U.S. wheat futures pull back from 9-year high

CHICAGO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Friday, erasing gains made earlier in the week to end the five days nearly unchanged, traders said. * CBOT December SRW settled 7-1/4 cents lower at $7.66-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat fell 7-1/4 cents to end at $7.78-3/4 a bushel, while the front-month MGEX spring wheat contract lost 7-1/2 cents to $10.09-1/2 a bushel. * For the week, the most-active CBOT wheat contract lost 0.81%, after reaching $8.07 on Tuesday, its highest price since December 2012. * A shortage of nitrogen fertilizer due to soaring natural gas prices is threatening wheat production next year, as higher prices and limited supplies could reduce yield and push farmers into other crops. * Sovecon, a leading Black Sea agricultural markets research firm, cut its 2021/22 Russian wheat exports forecast by 0.3 million tonnes to 34 million tonnes. * Ukrainian farms have harvested 67.8 million tonnes of grain from 87% of its sowing area, including 32.3 million tonnes of wheat, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. * Recent rains in Argentina aided the 2021/2022 wheat crop, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said, after an earlier heatwave led to fears that the season would be hobbled by dryness. * Positioning added pressure on grains markets ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture crop report on Tuesday, analysts said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Jan Harvey)
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Nov. 1

PARIS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Below are the latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on harvest progress and crop conditions for grain maize, and sowing progress for soft wheat, winter barley and durum, covering week 43 ended Nov. 1. Figures are percentages of the crop area. GRAIN MAIZE HARVESTING Percent sown Week 43 average in France 73 Week 42 2021 54 Week 44 2020 93 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 43 average in France 0 1 10 76 13 Week 42 2021 0 1 10 76 13 Week 44 2020 4 12 26 53 5 SOFT WHEAT SOWING Percent sown Week 43 average in France 80 Week 42 2021 61 Week 44 2020 75 WINTER BARLEY SOWING Percent sown Week 43 average in France 90 Week 42 2021 78 Week 44 2020 86 DURUM SOWING Percent sown Week 43 average in France 26 Week 42 2021 7 Week 44 2020 26 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman )
UPDATE 2-Delayed French maize crop brings harvest snags

PARIS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - France's maize harvest remained well behind the usual pace last week and the late arrival of a bumper crop is creating headaches for producers faced with a jump in drying costs. French farmers had harvested 73% of the grain maize crop area by Nov. 1,...
High gas prices push Ukraine corn cost up, may cut 2022 sowing area

KYIV, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Soaring global gas prices and a subsequent rise in domestic prices has increased the net cost of Ukrainian corn, restraining the pace of the 2021 harvest and forcing farmers to reduce next year's area under corn, analysts and traders said on Friday. Grain silos operators...
UPDATE 1-France tightens bird flu measures as virus spreads in Europe

PARIS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The French government has put the entire country on high alert for bird flu as the virus spreads across Europe, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The move will extend a requirement to keep poultry flocks indoors, a measure already implemented in certain areas since...
USDA attache sees India 2021/22 wheat exports at 5 mln tonnes

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service post in New Delhi:. "India's forecast rice production in MY 2021/2022 production is revised lower to 124 MMT due to unseasonal rains in October at the time of harvest, affecting yield prospects. The MY 2021/2022 wheat export forecast is raised higher to 5 MMT (including 30,000-40,000 MT of wheat products) on expected steady domestic prices and more-than-sufficient exportable surplus. MY 2021/2022-ending stocks are lowered to the 27.85 MMT level, as the government draws down on stocks to ensure sufficient supply for the domestic milling industry."
GRAINS-Wheat, corn, soy sag as traders await U.S. crop report

CHICAGO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. grain futures stumbled on Thursday as traders adjusted positions ahead of a federal crop report next week that is expected to show bigger estimates for the nation's corn and soybean harvests. Prices retreated from recent gains as traders wanted to book profits before the...
Don’t worry, China has plenty of veg and grain, farm officials say

BEIJING, Nov 4 (Reuters) - China’s vegetable production is basically normal and it has enough wheat to meet demand for one and a half years, agriculture officials said on Thursday, in a further effort to reassure the public there is no need to worry about shortages. Shoppers rushed to stock...
Heavy rains in Argentina help corn sowing, wheat crop development

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Rain in Argentina over the last week helped propel 2021/2022 corn sowing and development of wheat crops, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday, after an earlier heat wave led to fears that the season would be hobbled by dryness. Lack of water...
