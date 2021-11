In the last few weeks, we’ve discussed the possibility that shelters and rescues might choose not to accept applicants of a certain age because they are “too old” to adopt a pet. We’re not enthusiastic about age limits on humans who wish to adopt, but we fully agree, as did our commenters, that a critical factor in pet adoptions for humans of any age is a plan’s being in place for when/if the human cannot care for the pet because of a temporary or permanent change in circumstances. We believe that every human with a pet should have a “support team” for back-up, regardless of the age of the human.

PETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO