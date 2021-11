Upgraded SaaS-based Hosting Cloud Platform Enhances the users’ experience of online video streaming to help companies perform and transform better digitally. Muvi, one of the leading streaming platforms and enterprise SaaS solutions providers, rolled out Muvi Flex, a SaaS platform under its parent hosting software solution. This chip of the block is designed to specifically serve robust businesses, corporates, and individuals with multifunctional and centralized control dashboard, enhanced usability, improved content speed and offers quick integration functionality for seamless flows. Muvi Flex is a game-changer for websites and apps that cradle video and audio sections and is set to garner much attention from high-performance players.

