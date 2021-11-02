Patta x Nike Air Max 1 “Pink/Maroon”: First Official Look & Info

Virgil Abloh and join forces on four takes of the classic Blazer Mid thus far including the first white and black pair for the original “The 10” collection, two for Halloween back in 2018 and one which was made in collaboration with tennis superstar Serena Williams. And in the coming months, the popular designer will be further advancing his portfolio with the Swoosh by lending his touch to the Nike Blazer Low. This is arguably one of the wildest renditions that Abloh has pieced together considering the nature of its build, and the black colorway has just emerged again by way of on-foot photos.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 12 DAYS AGO